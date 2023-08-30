Close
Servais provides Mariners injury updates on Julio, France and Kirby

Aug 30, 2023, 10:16 AM | Updated: 11:37 am

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodriguez Ty France...

Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners is congratulated by Ty France on Aug. 17, 2023. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Mariners‘ first loss in nearly a week came at the hands of the Oakland A’s on Tuesday night, and perhaps most notable from that game was who didn’t play for the M’s.

Passan: What about Seattle Mariners’ rise is and isn’t sustainable?

Just before first pitch, superstar Julio Rodríguez was scratched with a left foot injury. That came shortly after scheduled starting pitcher George Kirby was scratched due to illness.

Then the cherry on top was first baseman Ty France leaving the game with a wrist and thumb issue after being hit by an errant pickoff attempt.

So what’s the latest on that trio? Mariners manager Scott Servais joined Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk Wednesday morning ahead of his team’s series finale with Oakland and provided updates.

Let’s start with Rodríguez, who has been on some kind of tear over the last two months.

“I talked to Julio last night before he went home and he was feeling a little bit better,” Servais said.

Unfortunately, that will not equate to Rodriguez playing on Wednesday, as he’s not in the starting lineup.

So what happened?

“Kind of a freak deal,” Servais said. “He was just prepping for the game, kind of going through his normal routine in the weight room and just felt something like a nerve issue or something in his foot come up. It was really bothering him and that’s why he was the late scratch last night. But hopefully it’s nothing too serious. He did feel a little bit better before he went home last night.”

As for France, he is in Wednesday’s lineup hitting fifth and playing first base.

“Checking in with Ty this morning, he feels better,” Servais said.

France’s injury came when fielding a pickoff attempt from pitcher Luke Weaver that bounced before getting to the first baseman.

“(It) smoked him pretty good,” Servais said. “He does feel better today … He gave me a thumbs up this morning, so he’s in the lineup today.”

With Kirby, it sounds like we’ll see him back on the mound this weekend.

“He was upset the entire night before (Tuesday),” Servais said. “He really didn’t sleep at all and did not feel good yesterday. So when we sat down with him about 3:30 or 4 (p.m. Tuesday), we just thought it was best to push him back a few days. He’ll be in today, hopefully get out and do a little throwing move his body around a little bit. We will probably, if everything’s good, slide him into the rotation here when we go to New York.”

Listen to the full Brock and Salk conversation with Scott Servais in the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post.

The unsung player during Seattle Mariners’ hot streak? Teoscar Hernández

