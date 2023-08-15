Former Seahawks RB Alex Collins passes away at 28

Alex Collins, a running back who played for the Seattle Seahawks twice, passed away on Monday, Aug. 14 at 28 years old. The Baltimore Ravens, another team Collins played for in the NFL, announced his death on Twitter.

According to officers in Broward County, Florida, Collins died in a car accident.

“With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins,” the team said in a statement. “Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went. May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life.”

“Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly,” Ravens head coach Jim Harbaugh said in a statement. “I’ll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered. He was also a smart player who ran with umlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore. We send out heartfelt condolences and support to Alex’s family. May he now rest in God’s eternal peace.”

The Seattle Seahawks also issued a tribute to Collins on Twitter.

Absolutely heartbroken. Prayers are with the Collins family. pic.twitter.com/ufOLkyT9f6 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 15, 2023

Collins’ family also released a statement through the Seahawks.

A statement from the Collins family. pic.twitter.com/XWteHpgM3r — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 15, 2023

Collins entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick of the Seahawks in 2016. Before going pro, Collins was a star back at Arkansas, rushing for over 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons with the Razorbacks. He finished his college career with 3,704 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns.

Collins played sparingly as a rookie in 2016, rushing just 31 times for 125 yards. He was waived by the Seahawks ahead of the 2017 season and he joined the Ravens, where he rushed for just under 1,000 yards in his second NFL season.

Collins later re-joined the Seahawks in 2020, rushing for 77 yards and two touchdowns in three games. He re-signed and rushed for over 400 yards with two scores in 2021.

Collins was known for his riverdance celebrations after scoring touchdowns, which made him a fan favorite in Seattle and Baltimore.

