Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Former Seahawks RB Alex Collins passes away at 28

Aug 14, 2023, 5:41 PM | Updated: 6:50 pm

Seattle Seahawks RB Alex Collins...

Alex Collins of the Seattle Seahawks avoids a tackle by Chandler Jones of the Arizona Cardinals. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

Alex Collins, a running back who played for the Seattle Seahawks twice, passed away on Monday, Aug. 14 at 28 years old. The Baltimore Ravens, another team Collins played for in the NFL, announced his death on Twitter.

According to officers in Broward County, Florida, Collins died in a car accident.

“With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins,” the team said in a statement. “Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went. May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life.”

“Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly,” Ravens head coach Jim Harbaugh said in a statement. “I’ll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered. He was also a smart player who ran with umlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore. We send out heartfelt condolences and support to Alex’s family. May he now rest in God’s eternal peace.”

The Seattle Seahawks also issued a tribute to Collins on Twitter.

Collins’ family also released a statement through the Seahawks.

Collins entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick of the Seahawks in 2016. Before going pro, Collins was a star back at Arkansas, rushing for over 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons with the Razorbacks. He finished his college career with 3,704 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns.

Collins played sparingly as a rookie in 2016, rushing just 31 times for 125 yards. He was waived by the Seahawks ahead of the 2017 season and he joined the Ravens, where he rushed for just under 1,000 yards in his second NFL season.

Collins later re-joined the Seahawks in 2020, rushing for 77 yards and two touchdowns in three games. He re-signed and rushed for over 400 yards with two scores in 2021.

Collins was known for his riverdance celebrations after scoring touchdowns, which made him a fan favorite in Seattle and Baltimore.

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Devon Witherspoon...

Mike Lefko

Lefko: Temper expectations for Seahawks’ 2023 rookie class

The Seattle Seahawks had incredible production from rookies in 2022. Mike Lefko says not to expect anything similar in 2023.

19 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Most Intriguing Seattle Seahawks – No. 10 Riq Woolen

Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk are counting down the top 25 most intriguing Seattle Seahawks. Up next is No. 11, CB Riq Woolen.

19 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks 49ers...

Brandon Gustafson

Turbin: Why the NFC West is the Seahawks’ to lose

Former NFL RB Robert Turbin thinks the Seattle Seahawks have a clear advantage in the NFC West race ahead of the 2023 seaosn.

19 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Jake Bobo...

Brandon Gustafson

Huard: What stands out with Seahawks preseason star Jake Bobo

The Seattle Seahawks had many standouts from their preseason win over the Minnesota Vikings, but perhaps no one shined quite as bright at Jake Bobo.

2 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Most Intriguing Seattle Seahawks – No. 11 Ken Walker

Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk are counting down the top 25 most intriguing Seattle Seahawks. Up next is No. 11, RB Kenneth Walker III.

4 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Mike Morris...

Brandon Gustafson

Michael Bennett shares what he sees from Seahawks rookies Hall and Morris

Former Seattle Seahawks D-lineman Michael Bennett joined Brock & Salk to share what he sees out of rookies Derick Hall and Mike Morris.

4 days ago

Former Seahawks RB Alex Collins passes away at 28