WYMAN AND BOB

Bob’s Mariners Breakdown: Marco Gonzales’ future, team’s recent play

Aug 14, 2023, 4:08 PM

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


SeattleSports.com

Bob Stelton of Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob takes us through an interesting stretch of Seattle Mariners baseball in his latest Bob’s Baseball Breakdown video. This week he discusses:

• The Mariners dropping 2 of 3 to the American League East-leading Baltimore Orioles
• The Mariners’ surprising winning ways since the trade deadline
• The absence of shortstop J.P. Crawford
• What the future holds for Marco Gonzales after we learned he’s done for the rest of the season
• Félix Hernández entering the Mariners Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Catch Wyman and Bob live from 2-7 p.m. weekdays on Seattle Sports.

Drayer: Why Seattle Mariners will utilize 6-man rotation when Woo returns

