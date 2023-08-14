Bob Stelton of Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob takes us through an interesting stretch of Seattle Mariners baseball in his latest Bob’s Baseball Breakdown video. This week he discusses:

• The Mariners dropping 2 of 3 to the American League East-leading Baltimore Orioles

• The Mariners’ surprising winning ways since the trade deadline

• The absence of shortstop J.P. Crawford

• What the future holds for Marco Gonzales after we learned he’s done for the rest of the season

• Félix Hernández entering the Mariners Hall of Fame on Saturday.

