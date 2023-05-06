Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Jared McCann back on ice for Kraken but not ready to return

May 6, 2023, 4:49 PM

Seattle Kraken Jared McCann...

Jared McCann skates for the Seattle Kraken against the Dallas Stars on March 11, 2023. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken welcomed leading scorer Jared McCann back to practice on Saturday, but coach Dave Hakstol doesn’t expect the forward to be available for Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinal series against Dallas on Sunday.

Game 2: Pavelski scores again, Stars beat Seattle Kraken to even series

McCann has been out since getting hurt early in Game 4 of Seattle’s opening-round series against Colorado on a hit from Cale Makar that drew a one-game suspension. McCann’s injury has not been disclosed, with Hakstol only saying that he’s working through his “injury protocol.”

Hakstol said McCann skated a couple of times while the team was in Dallas for the first two games against the Stars. But Saturday’s optional skate with McCann in a red no-contact jersey was his first stint back with his teammates.

“We’ll just keep progressing. I don’t really have an update other than the fact that he’s on the ice and he’s able to be out there with the optional skate today, which is a really good step for him,” Hakstol said. “We’ll just continue progressing. Nothing imminent in terms of return.”

McCann led Seattle with a career-high 40 goals and 70 points during the regular season. He was held without a goal and had just one point during the series against Colorado before getting injured in the first period of Game 4 against the Avs when he was hit by Makar after the puck had gone out of play.

Avs’ Cale Makar becomes Kraken playoff villain with nasty hit on McCann

“He’s going to jump back in at a very high level. So first things first, we’re going to make sure his health is where it needs to be and then he’s got to be ready to get into the lineup,” Hakstol said. “Like I said, it’s a step by step process.”

Tye Kartye was called up from Coachella Valley of the AHL to take McCann’s spot and has scored twice in his five games playing on a line with Jordan Eberle and Matty Beniers.

3 Things on Seattle Kraken: Insight on now, what’s next and the future

Seattle Kraken

Bump and Stacy Mariners Jarred Kelenic...

Stacy Rost

Bump and Stacy issue sports apologies to Mariners’ Kelenic, more

We all need to admit when we were wrong. The Bump and Stacy crew did that this week with their sports apologies, including to a key Mariner.

2 days ago

Seattle Kraken playoffs...

The Associated Press

Pavelski scores again, Stars beat Kraken 4-2 to even series

Joe Pavelski scored his fifth goal in two games and the Dallas Stars beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2 to even the second round series at 1-1.

3 days ago

Seattle Kraken...

Brent Stecker

3 Things on Seattle Kraken: Insight on now, what’s next and the future

ESPN's Greg Wyshynski joined Seattle Sports' Bump and Stacy and shared thoughts on the current Seattle Kraken series vs. Dallas and much more.

4 days ago

Seattle Kraken Oliver Bjorkstrand...

The Associated Press

Kraken win Game 1 in OT 5-4 despite 4 goals by Stars’ Pavelski

Yanni Gourde scored 12:17 into overtime and the Seattle Kraken beat Dallas 5-4 in Game 1 of their second-round series, even as Joe Pavelski scored all four Stars goals.

5 days ago

Seattle Kraken Philipp Grubauer...

The Associated Press

Second Round Preview: Can Kraken pull off another upset vs Stars?

“We obviously have to turn the page really quickly from the Colorado series,” Seattle Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said of facing the Stars.

5 days ago

Seattle Kraken playoffs...

Brandon Gustafson

Inside Kraken Playoff Run: TNT’s Albert on topping Avs, Stars series preview

NHL on TNT's Kenny Albert joined Bump & Stacy to break down the Seattle Kraken beating the Colorado Avalanche and previewing the Dallas Stars.

6 days ago

Jared McCann back on ice for Kraken but not ready to return