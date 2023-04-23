Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE KRAKEN

MacKinnon, Avalanche spoil Kraken’s home playoff debut, 6-4

Apr 22, 2023, 11:27 PM

Seattle Kraken...

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 22: Nathan MacKinnon #29 of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates his goal against the Seattle Kraken during the third period in Game Three of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen scored in a 1:28 span early in the third period and the Colorado Avalanche spoiled the first home game for the Seattle Kraken with a 6-4 victory Saturday night in Game 3 of the first-round series.

Colorado Avalanche 6, Seattle Kraken 4: Stats

Tied at 3 after a wild first 40 minutes, the defending Stanley Cup champions relied on their best players to take a 2-1 lead in the series and reclaim home-ice advantage.

MacKinnon scored his first two goals of the playoffs, Cale Makar added his first of this postseason after winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of last year’s championship run, and Rantanen scored for the second straight game, capping the victory with an empty-net goal with 2:14 left.

MacKinnon scored on a breakaway late in the first period to give Colorado a 2-1 lead. His second goal was even better, taking advantage of Seattle’s fourth line getting stuck on the ice and ripping a wrist shot past Seattle goalie Philipp Grubauer for a 5-3 lead.

MacKinnon’s second goal came moments after Rantanen finished off a 3-on-2 rush and silenced fans in a frenzy after Seattle’s second-period rally.

J.T. Compher scored short-handed in the first period and Makar’s goal at 4:33 of the second period gave the Avalanche a 3-1 lead. Makar’s goal came off a clean faceoff win by Colorado and left Seattle’s fans murmuring uncomfortably instead of the deafening cheers in the opening moments of the game.

Alexandar Georgiev made 26 saves for the Avalanche. Game 4 is on Monday night in Seattle.

Jaden Schwartz became the answer to a trivia question when he gave Seattle a 1-0 lead tipping Justin Schultz’s shot past Georgiev just 6:08 into the game. Jamie Oleksiak and Matty Beniers then scored 19 seconds apart during a wild sequence in the second period to pull Seattle even.

Oleksiak’s seventh career playoff goal was a nifty backhanded finish after stickhandling through several Colorado defenders and Beniers scored the first of what Seattle hopes is many playoff goals at 13:10 of the second period.

But Colorado controlled the third period. Schwartz scored his second with 40 seconds left in the game.

Grubauer made 28 saves for Seattle.

The first home playoff game in Kraken history was met with fans lined up outside Climate Pledge Arena long before doors opened and in full throat with the puck finally dropped just after 7 p.m. local time. It was the first home game in Kraken history but games for the Stanley Cup had been played in Seattle – 104 years ago to be exact when the 1919 Stanley Cup final between Seattle and Montreal was abandoned after Game 5 due to a flu pandemic.

MISSING

Both Colorado and Seattle had unexpected scratches from the starting lineup. The Kraken were without F Morgan Geekie, who missed the game after his wife went into labor. Geekie scored Seattle’s third goal in its Game 1 win. Colorado was without F Valeri Nichushkin and C Darren Helm. Helm missed Game 1 but returned in Game 2.

ESPN’s Cohn: Seattle Kraken proved to Avs ‘they mean business,’ so what’s next?

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken Colorado Avalanche...

Brandon Gustafson

ESPN’s Linda Cohn: Kraken proved to Avs ‘they mean business,’ so what’s next?

The Seattle Kraken return home tied with the reigning champs. ESPN's Linda Cohn breaks down the 1st two games and the series moving forward.

1 day ago

Seattle Kraken playoffsq...

The Associated Press

Toews scores winner, Avalanche rally to tie series with Seattle Kraken

Devon Toews scored late to complete Colorado's rally from down 2-0 to beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 and even the first-round series at 1-1.

3 days ago

Seattle Kraken Philipp Grubauer...

Brent Stecker

Forslund: Avalanche seem ‘agitated’ by Kraken, and that’s good

"When players start to talk in any sport, that usually means they've been agitated," Seattle Kraken broadcaster John Forslund said.

3 days ago

Seattle Kraken playoffs...

Brandon Gustafson

Salk: Kraken ‘did everything they needed’ to stun Avs in Game 1

Mike Salk breaks down how the Seattle Kraken were able to knock off the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of their playoff series.

4 days ago

Seattle Kraken...

Joe Fann

Fann: Kraken with prime opportunity to turn casual fans into diehards in playoffs

The Seattle Kraken are worthy of your attention, Joe Fann says, and they have an opportunity to continue to gain traction among casual fans.

4 days ago

Seattle Kraken playoffs...

The Associated Press

Seattle Kraken storm into playoffs, stun Avalanche 3-1

Alex Wennberg had a goal and an assist, Philipp Grubauer stopped 34 shots and the Seattle Kraken made a successful playoff debut.

5 days ago

MacKinnon, Avalanche spoil Kraken’s home playoff debut, 6-4