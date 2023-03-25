Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Eeli Tolvanen scores twice, Kraken beat Predators 7-2

Mar 25, 2023, 1:55 PM
Seattle Kraken right wing Eeli Tolvanen (20) celebrates with defenseman Vince Dunn (29) after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
BY
AP staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Eeli Tolvanen scored twice, Philipp Grubauer made 14 saves and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Nashville Predators 7-2 on Saturday.

Kraken 7, Predators 2: Box Score

Jared McCann had a goal and two assists, while and Daniel Sprong, Adam Larsson, Matty Beniers and Oliver Bjorkstrand also scored for Seattle, which entered Saturday holding the top spot in the Western Conference’s wild-card race. Vince Dunn had two assists.

Matt Duchene and Tyson Barrie each had a goal and an assist and Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which had its two-game winning streak snapped. The Predators began Saturday five points behind the Winnipeg Jets for the West’s second wild-card berth.

Tolvanen’s two-goal performance was particularly painful for the Predators, as they waived the talented Finn in early December. Tolvanen has scored 15 goals since joining Seattle.

Much like in Thursday night’s matchup between the teams, Sprong scored the game’s first goal early in the opening period. Sprong has scored in three straight games, equaling a career high.

Tolvanen doubled the Seattle lead at 17:37 of the first with a power-play goal. The Kraken had not scored on the man-advantage in the last five games, going 0-11 over that stretch.

Barrie halved the Seattle lead at of the 1:43 of the second, tapping in the rebound of a Philip Tomasino redirect.

Tolvanen struck again at 17:16 of the second. Saros came way out of his crease to try and prevent a Bjorkstrand breakaway. Unfortunately for Saros, he passed it right to Tolvanen just inside the blue line, where he sent a long wrist shot into the vacated net.

Duchene scored at 53 seconds of the third to draw Nashville briefly to back within a goal, but Seattle scored four unanswered to put the game out of reach.

FRANCHISE RECORDS

Nashville was credited with just one shot on goal in the first period, equaling a franchise record for fewest shots in one period.

On the other side, it was the first time in Seattle franchise history in which it allowed a single shot against in a period.

DACCORD REASSIGNED

Earlier Saturday, the Kraken reassigned goaltender Joey Daccord to the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the AHL. The goaltender went 1-0-1 in the two games he played this week.

RINNE HONORED

Prior to the game, the Predators unveiled a statue of retired goaltender Pekka Rinne, who played his entire NHL career for Nashville, who drafted Rinne in the 8th Round (258th overall) in 2004. The Vezina-winning Rinne recorded 369 victories, including 60 shutouts, in his 13-season NHL career.

Many of Rinne’s former teammates attended the event, as did former goaltending coach Mitch Korn.

WHAT’S NEXT

Predators: Host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday.

Kraken: Visit the Minnesota Wild on Monday.

