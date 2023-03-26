Seahawks Draft: The All-American WR that’s still being slept on

Will the Seahawks be in the market for a wide receiver when the NFL Draft comes along?

Bumpus: How Seahawks’ Julian Love addition can help Coby Bryant

Any highly-drafted receiver would join a Seahawks receiver room that has one of the best tandems in the NFL in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. But currently, the Hawks are without a clear No. 3 wide receiver on the roster following Marquise Goodwin’s departure for Cleveland in free agency.

Armed with two first-round picks, many mock drafts have the Seahawks taking Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba with the 20th overall selection, and there are a few other receivers seen as potential first-round picks such as TCU’s Quentin Johnston, USC’s Jordan Addison and Boston College’s Zay Flowers.

One of the best receivers in college football in 2022 is also in this class, and former NFL receiver Michael Bumpus thinks that player deserves more respect and consideration heading into the draft next month.

“He had six receptions and five touchdowns for 207 (yards) against Bama … and that guy is Jalin Hyatt,” Bumpus said during Thursday’s Bump and Stacy on Seattle Sports.

6 catches

207 yards

5 TDs@Vol_Football WR @jalinhyatt put up video game numbers against Alabama. 🔥 📺: 2023 #NFLDraft — Starts Thursday, April 27 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/zQztMFLFiK — NFL (@NFL) March 22, 2023

Hyatt was a unanimous All-American for Tennessee last year, catching 67 passes for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns in 12 games, including that massive performance Bumpus spotlighted against the Crimson Tide. Hyatt served as the top weapon for Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker, who has also been discussed numerous times on the Seattle Sports airwaves as a potential draft target for the Seahawks.

The 6-foot, 176-pound Hyatt ran the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in just 4.4 seconds, which was sixth-best among all wide receivers. He also posted the top broad jump mark for wideouts at 11 feet 3 inches and the fourth-best vertical leap at 40 inches.

Bumpus broke down why he likes Hyatt for Seattle.

“Now here’s the thing about him – he’s not a guy like Njigba who’s gonna route you up, who has a great feel for the game,” Bumpus said. “But if he’s in the right scheme, he can catch that ball across the middle and let his jets go, because he’s deceptively fast. You look at his stride and you go, ‘Oh, he’s not really moving.’ Then he sneaks up on you.

“If you watch that game against Alabama, those safeties are like deer caught in the headlights because once he gets five yards from you, if you haven’t turned those hips and run, he is going to run by you. I look at Jalin Hyatt and I go, ‘Why isn’t anybody talking about this guy?’ Six receptions, five touchdowns, 207 versus Bama? And they’re not talking about him.”

Listen to Bump’s full thoughts in the podcast of Thursday’s Four-Down Territory segment below.

Orlovsky: Seahawks shouldn’t be scared of Anthony Richardson’s ‘accuracy issues’

Follow @TheBGustafson