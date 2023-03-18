Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports
GONZAGA

Gonzaga wears down Grand Canyon 82-70 in March Madness

Mar 17, 2023, 7:49 PM | Updated: 7:51 pm
DENVER, COLORADO - MARCH 17: Gabe McGlothan #30 and Rayshon Harrison #0 of the Grand Canyon Antelopes await a rebound with Anton Watson #22 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Ball Arena on March 17, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) DENVER, COLORADO - MARCH 17: Anton Watson #22 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs attempts a three point basket over Gabe McGlothan #30 of the Grand Canyon Antelopes during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Ball Arena on March 17, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) DENVER, COLORADO - MARCH 17: Drew Timme #2 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs shoots the ball against Yvan Ouedraogo #24 of the Grand Canyon Antelopes during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Ball Arena on March 17, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) DENVER, COLORADO - MARCH 17: Drew Timme #2 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs attempts a free throw against the Grand Canyon Antelopes during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Ball Arena on March 17, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) DENVER, COLORADO - MARCH 17: Gabe McGlothan #30 of the Grand Canyon Antelopes shoots the ball against Julian Strawther #0 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Ball Arena on March 17, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) DENVER, COLORADO - MARCH 17: Rasir Bolton #45 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs shoots the ball against Yvan Ouedraogo #24 of the Grand Canyon Antelopes during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Ball Arena on March 17, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) DENVER, COLORADO - MARCH 17: Julian Strawther #0 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs shoots the ball against Walter Ellis #55 and Gabe McGlothan #30 of the Grand Canyon Antelopes during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Ball Arena on March 17, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
BY
AP staff

DENVER (AP) — Slow-starting Gonzaga finally started playing like a title contender, then wore out Grand Canyon 82-70 behind 28 points and 10 rebounds from Julian Strawther in the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

Gonzaga 82, Grand Canyon 70: Box Score

Zags senior Drew Timme brought his sweatband and handlebar moustache back to March Madness and finished with 21 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the third-seeded Bulldogs (29-5), who haven’t lost a first-round game in the tournament since 2008.

Next up for Gonzaga is a game Sunday against the winner of a later West Region contest between TCU and Arizona State.

Like almost every Zag outside of Strawther, Timme was bottled up and frustrated in the first half, then came out of halftime and looked like a different player. After trailing by as many as seven, Timme’s three-point play gave Gonzaga a 48-40 lead early in the second half.

Grand Canyon’s Ray Harrison answered with a driving layup on the next possession. After that, Gonzaga went on a 16-0 run during which the 14th-seeded Lopes (24-12), champions of the Western Athletic Conference, missed 11 straight shots and fell behind by 22.

With the game a laugher, the rowdy Grand Canyon fans — who for a while had reason to dream about an upset of their own — had a chance to turn their attention to the end of No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson’s shocker over No. 1 Purdue playing on the big screen above the court.

But there was no upset in Denver.

Harrison led Grand Canyon with 20 points and Chance McMillian had 16. Noah Baumann (eight points) made a pair of 3s during a 12-4 stretch that helped the Lopes to their seven-point lead in the first half.

Strawther, who decided to come back to Gonzaga for his junior season instead of heading to the pros, kept Gonzaga in it early. He scored 16 of his 28 in the first half.

The second half was more of a team effort for Gonzaga, which also got 14 points and 11 rebounds from Anton Watson.

In the end, the game was a lot like Gonzaga’s season — slow start, better as things kept going and a chance to do more. The Bulldogs had their 75-game home winning streak snapped in January and this marked the first time since 2018 they came into the tournament as anything other than a No. 1 seed.

NOT AGAIN

Harrison led Grand Canyon, a fifth seed in the WAC tournament, to four straight wins and the March Madness bid by becoming the first Division I player to collect 80 points, 20 rebounds and 20 assists in a conference tournament since Kemba Walker (Big East) in 2011. On Friday, though, Harrison was bottled up. He needed 19 shots to get his 20 points, and finished with two rebounds and three assists.

ELLIS’ KID

With his dad, LaPhonso Ellis, sitting in the stands, Walter Ellis had nine points before fouling out for Grand Canyon. LaPhonso Ellis, the former Notre Dame star, played in Denver for the Nuggets from 1992-98.

Ringer’s Tate Frazier: Why 3-seed Gonzaga has chance at title run

Gonzaga

Gonzaga Julian Strawther Ben Gregg...
Brent Stecker

Ringer’s Tate Frazier: Why 3-seed Gonzaga has chance at title run

Tate Frazier, who covers college basketball on The Ringer's One Shining Podcast, isn't ruling out Gonzaga as an NCAA Tournament title contender.
2 days ago
Gonzaga Anton Watson Drew Timme...
Brent Stecker

NCAA Tournament: Gonzaga gets 3 seed in loaded West Region

The Gonzaga Bulldogs find themselves in a loaded section of the bracket in their 24th straight men's basketball NCAA Tournament.
6 days ago
Gonzaga Drew Timme...
The Associated Press

Timme sets Gonzaga scoring record, Zags routs Saint Mary’s for WCC title

Drew Timme scored 18 points and became Gonzaga's all-time leading scorer to lead the sharp-shooting No. 9 Bulldogs past No. 16 Saint Mary's 77-51 in the WCC Tournament championship game.
11 days ago
Gonzaga USF...
The Associated Press

Gonzaga holds off USF, sets up WCC title showdown vs St Mary’s

Anton Watson scored 20 points and Drew Timme had 17 to help No. 9 Gonzaga beat pesky San Francisco 84-73 and advance to yet another WCC championship game.
12 days ago
Gonzaga Julian Strawther...
The Associated Press

Gonzaga up to No. 9, surging UCLA No. 2 in AP men’s hoops top 25

Gonzaga is up another spot in the latest Associated Press men's basketball poll going into their WCC Tournament run that starts Monday.
12 days ago
Gonzaga Drew Timme...
The Associated Press

Timme, No. 10 Gonzaga blow out Chicago St in postseason tune-up

Drew Timme scored 17 points in what’s expected to be his final home game at Gonzaga, and the 10th-ranked Bulldogs trounced Chicago State 104-65 in a postseason tune-up.
17 days ago
Gonzaga wears down Grand Canyon 82-70 in March Madness