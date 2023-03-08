Bumpus: The free-agent D-lineman the Seahawks should consider

The Seahawks surprised many by going 9-8 and making the playoffs in 2022, but the defense nearly held them back.

Seattle finished in the bottom-third of the league in yards allowed, rushing yards allowed and points allowed in 2022, and the Seahawks will certainly need to take a step forward on that side of the ball in order to be even more competitive in 2023 and beyond.

When looking at the upcoming free-agent class, there’s a name that really intrigues former NFL receiver Michael Bumpus.

“I’m looking at Zach Allen, he’s a D-end for the Arizona Cardinals,” Bumpus said during Tuesday’s Bump and Stacy on Seattle Sports.

Allen, 25, may be a name Seahawks fans know from his time in Arizona.

He was a third-round pick in 2019 out of Boston College and he’s hitting free agency for the first time.

“He’s the guy that I was describing to you earlier, getting that second contract, maybe on your next couple years you’re gonna take a big leap,” he told co-host Stacy Rost.

Allen set career-highs in sacks (5.5), tackles for loss (10), QB hits (20) and passes defended (eight) in 13 games in 2022. He has 0.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and six QB hits in six career games against the Seahawks.

In his four-year career, Allen has 11.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss and 43 QB hits in 45 games (35 starts). He’s 6 foot 4 and 281 pounds, so Bumpus thinks Allen is someone who can play in multiple defensive fronts.

Spotrac values Allen at $9.3 million annually.

“So he’s not top-tier when it comes to money, but it’s not the bottom of the barrel,” Bumpus said. “He’s 25 years old. He’s that guy looking for that next move to where if he gets into the right system, he might be serviceable.”

