Seattle-area standouts play big roles for title-hopeful Ohio State

Jan 14, 2025, 9:49 AM

Seattle area product JT Tuimoloau...

JT Tuimoloau of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a defensive play during a CFP semifinal game. (CFP/Getty Images)

(CFP/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

The college football national championship game will have a Seattle-area flavor.

Caple: Five 2023 UW Huskies recruits to watch this spring

No, the UW Huskies aren’t back in the title game. But the Ohio State roster features a talented trio of players who serve prominent roles for the team and have roots in the Pacific Northwest.

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, tight end Gee Scott Jr. and defensive end JT Tuimoloau – all from the Seattle area – will be looking to help the eighth-seeded Buckeyes secure a national champion Monday night against the seventh-seeded Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Here’s a look at the three Seattle-area players on the Buckeyes’ roster.

WR Emeka Egbuka

Egbuka, a senior, leads Ohio State with 75 receptions and is second on the team with 947 yards and 10 touchdowns receiving. The Steilacoom High School product has 15 catches for 204 yards and three TDs through three playoff games, including a two-TD performances in the Buckeyes’ first-round win over Tennessee. He was a five-star prospect who was ranked second in the state and 10th nationally in the 2021 recruiting class. Egbuka led Steilacoom to the Class 2A state championship game in 2019, the program’s only appearance in a state title game. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound receiver is the No. 4 player at his position on ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper’s Big Board for the 2025 NFL Draft.

YouTube video

DE JT Tuimoloau

Tuimoloau, a senior, leads the Buckeyes with 19.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks to go along with 56 tackles, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles. The 6-foot-5, 269-pound alum of Eastside Catholic High School in Sammamish has 18 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in Ohio State’s three playoff games, including back-to-back games with at least 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in the first two rounds. Tuimoloau, an Edgewood native, was a five-star prospect, the state’s top-ranked recruit and No. 4 nationally in the class of 2021. He helped powerhouse Eastside Catholic win consecutive 3A state titles in 2018 and 2019. Kiper ranks Tuimoloau as the No. 3 defensive end prospect for the 2025 draft.

TE Gee Scott Jr.

Scott, a fifth-year senior, has 26 receptions for 249 yards and two TDs and plays a prominent role as a blocker from his tight end position for the Buckeyes. Another Eastside Catholic alum, the 6-foot-3, 243-pound Scott has nine catches for 99 yards in three playoff games, including five catches for 30 yards in Ohio State’s semifinal win over Texas. The Seattle native was a four-star wide receiver prospect, the second-ranked player in the state and No. 66 nationally before moving to tight end with the Buckeyes. He also was a member of Eastside Catholic’s 2018 and 2019 3A state championship squads.

YouTube video

Seattle native Paolo Banchero to make long-awaited NBA return

