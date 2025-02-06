NBA Trade: 2 former Seattle HS rivals swapped for each other

MarJon Beauchamp and Kevin Porter Jr. have been playing against each other since their days as high school basketball stars in Seattle. Now they find themselves heading opposite directions in the same NBA trade.

Per multiple reports, Beauchamp and Porter were swapped for each other just ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, with Beauchamp going to the Los Angeles Clippers and Porter landing with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Porter, a Seattle native and Rainier Beach High School product, matched up against Beauchamp when the latter played at Nathan Hale as a freshman and Garfield as a sophomore. Beauchamp actually finished out the final two years of high school at Rainier Beach, which came after Porter, the 2018 Mr. Basketball of Washington, graduated and moved on to USC.

Beauchamp is originally from Yakima and played at Yakima Valley, a community college, in 2020-21. The 6-foot-6, 199-pound small forward then signed with the NBA G League Ignite and was drafted 24th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks.

This season, Beauchamp has appeared in 26 games with Milwaukee, averaging two points, 1.2 rebounds and 4.7 minutes per game.

Porter was also a first-round pick by the Bucks, going 30th overall to Milwaukee in 2019, but went to the Detroit Pistons in a draft-day swap and finally landed with the Cleveland Cavaliers a few days later to begin his NBA career.

The 6-4, 203-pound guard was a key player with the Houston Rockets from 2020-23, even averaging 19.2 points per game in 2022-23, but he did not play in the NBA last season after he was arrested on a domestic violence charge in 2023. He reached a plea agreement of a third-degree reckless assault misdemeanor last year.

Porter returned to the NBA this season after playing a year in Greece, appearing in 45 games mostly off the bench for the Clippers. Porter is averaging 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and one steal per game, and is shooting 42.3% from the field, 24.5% on 3-pointers and 65.5% on free throws.

