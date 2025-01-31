Close
EXPIRED: Win Tickets to the Seattle Boat Show!

Jan 31, 2025, 8:46 AM

Boat Curious? Learn More at the Seattle Boat Show. KIRO Newsradio is giving you a chance to win four tickets to the annual Seattle Boat Show! The big Seattle Boat Show, presented by Sundance Yachts and Port of Seattle, opens January 31st and runs through February 8th, 2025. The Seattle Boat Show takes place indoors at Lumen Field Event Center and afloat at Port of Seattle’s Bell Harbor Marina and you’ll have access to a free shuttle to transport you between the two locations. With more than eight hundred boats on display, you’ll find the fun starts here along with this year’s largest collection of boats, gadgets, gear, and accessories.

Don’t forget kids aged 17 and under receive free admission to the show, and there are tons of family friendly activities, including boat building, a youth sailing center, beach camp at Sunset Bay Wharf, not to mention the aqua paddlers boat pool. Also, be sure to check out the Seattle Boat Show’s seminars, presented by boating experts eager to share their nautical know-how. Classes that focus on boating basics, technology, electronics, maintenance, navigation, intro to boating and much more. So, bring the whole family to the Seattle Boat Show, the fun starts here, and you belong on a boat!

Tickets are available for purchase, and you can find them here.

Enter below starting Monday, January 13th, 2025, through Sunday January 19th, 2025. Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements.

Prize is for four tickets to The Seattle Boat Show.

 

 

 

