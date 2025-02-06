Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Stolarz makes 27 saves to help Maple Leafs beat Kraken 3-1

Feb 6, 2025, 10:15 PM

Seattle Kraken Oliver Bjorkstrand...

Oliver Bjorkstrand of the Seattle Kraken skates during a 2026 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ALLYSON BALLARD


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Anthony Stolarz made 27 saves in his first start since Dec. 12 to help the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Seattle Kraken 3-1 on Thursday night.

Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Seattle Kraken 1: Box Score

Philippe Myers, Bobby McMann and Matthew Knies scored for the Leafs.

Eeli Tolvanen had the Kraken’s only goal, spoiling Stolarz’s shutout bid in the third period. Joey Daccord made 27 saves in his third straight start.

Myers opened the scoring 7:23 into the first period for his first goal of the season and first since 2022. McMann doubled Toronto’s lead on the power play after a high-sticking double-minor taken by Chandler Stephenson.

Knies extended his goal streak to three games with 7:23 remaining in the second period. The Kraken didn’t initiate a coach’s challenge, but the goal was reviewed for a high stick on the play. Knies’ goal stood, confirming the initial call on the ice.

Despite rallying to tie the game with two goals against Detroit on Tuesday, Seattle failed to score again after Tolvanen did 5:43 into the final period.

Takeaways

Maple Leafs: Toronto is on a three-game win streak.

Kraken: Have allowed seven goals over their last three first periods. Seattle lost all three games.

Key moment

Myers was penalized for interference against André Burakovsky 8:51 into the first period. Over the next two minutes, the Leafs were the only team to record any shots on goal with four despite being short-handed.

Key stat

Toronto killed all five of Seattle’s power plays.

Up next

Both teams are in action again Saturday for their final games before the Four Nations break. The Calgary Flames host the Kraken and the Maple Leafs visit the Vancouver Canucks.

More on the Seattle Kraken

• Seattle Kraken forward Yanni Gourde expected to miss extended time
• Kraken put struggling Grubauer on waivers to send him to minors

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken Oliver Bjorkstrand...

Allyson Ballard

Stolarz makes 27 saves to help Maple Leafs beat Kraken 3-1

Eeli Tolvanen's goal in the third period was all the Seattle Kraken could muster against Toronto.

8 hours ago

Seattle Kraken Vince Dunn...

The Associated Press

Kraken rally for point, fall to Red Wings 5-4 in shootout

The Seattle Kraken erased a two-goal deficit in the third period, but fell on Patrick Kane's NHL-record 53rd career shootout goal.

2 days ago

Seattle Kraken Calgary Flames Yegor Sharangovich...

Zach Martin

Calgary Flames use power play to beat Seattle Kraken 3-2

Yegor Sharangovich and Jonathan Huberdeau each scored on the power play in Calgary’s three-goal first period and the Flames held on to beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Sunday night.

4 days ago

Seattle Kraken forward Yanni Gourde...

Zac Hereth

Key Kraken player expected to miss extended time

An original Seattle Kraken member is out five to seven weeks after sports hernia surgery. Plus, netminder Philipp Grubauer clears waivers.

7 days ago

Seattle Kraken Brandon Montour...

Shane Lantz

Montour snaps scoreless streak, Kraken rout Sharks 6-2

Brandon Montour broke a 20-game scoreless streak and four more Seattle Kraken players netted goals in the win.

7 days ago

Seattle Kraken Philipp Grubauer...

The Associated Press

Kraken put struggling Grubauer on waivers to send him to minors

The Seattle Kraken put goaltender Philipp Grubauer on waivers Wednesday with the purpose of sending him to the minors, and he would be assigned to the American Hockey League’s Coachella Valley Firebirds if he clears.

9 days ago

Stolarz makes 27 saves to help Maple Leafs beat Kraken 3-1