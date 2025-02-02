Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Calgary Flames use power play to beat Seattle Kraken 3-2

Feb 2, 2025, 9:50 PM

Seattle Kraken Calgary Flames Yegor Sharangovich...

Calgary's Yegor Sharangovich moves the puck against the Seattle Kraken on Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ZACH MARTIN


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Yegor Sharangovich and Jonathan Huberdeau each scored on the power play in Calgary’s three-goal first period and the Flames held on to beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Sunday night.

Calgary Flames 3, Seattle Kraken 2: Box score

Morgan Frost also scored and Dan Vlader stopped 27 shots as Calgary retained possession of the second wild card in the Western Conference.

Kaapo Kakko and Brandon Tanev scored for Seattle, which lost for the fourth time in six games. Joey Daccord finished with 32 saves.

Frost got the scoring started for Calgary with 5:57 left in the opening period, minutes after Seattle’s Jaden Schwartz had a power-play goal taken off the board after a successful challeng for goalie interference.

Sharangovich doubled the Flames’ lead with 3:17 to go in the period, beating Daccord through the five-hole. The Kraken challenged for goaltender interference and after a lengthy review, the power-play goal stood. Huberdeau made it 3-0 with his 20th goal on a 5-on-3 power play with 2:04 remaining.

Kakko got the Kraken on the scoreboard with a power-play one-timer with 5:29 remaining in the second and Taney pulled them within one at 5:41 of the third.

Schwartz had an assist on Kakko’s goal for his 300th career point.

Takeaways

Calgary Flames: Calgary has one of the highest winning percentages in the league when scoring first, seventh at 70%. On the other end, the Flames have been the worst first-period team this season at just 30 goals scored.

Seattle Kraken: Seattle has allowed 61 goals in the first period — second-most in the NHL. The Kraken never got into a rhythm after the early deficit and played from behind the rest of the night.

Key moment

Up 1-0, a big hit in the center of the ice by Calgary’s Brayden Pachal caused some fighting and Seattle was dinged with a double-minor for roughing. That put the Flames on the power play to double the lead and never look back.

Key stat

The Kraken finished the night with seven penalties for 14 minutes, with three players in the box at one point.

Up next

Flames host Toronto on Tuesday to begin a three-game homestand, and the Kraken host Detroit.

Key Seattle Kraken player expected to miss extended time

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken Calgary Flames Yegor Sharangovich...

Zach Martin

Calgary Flames use power play to beat Seattle Kraken 3-2

Yegor Sharangovich and Jonathan Huberdeau each scored on the power play in Calgary’s three-goal first period and the Flames held on to beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Sunday night.

4 hours ago

Seattle Kraken forward Yanni Gourde...

Zac Hereth

Key Kraken player expected to miss extended time

An original Seattle Kraken member is out five to seven weeks after sports hernia surgery. Plus, netminder Philipp Grubauer clears waivers.

2 days ago

Seattle Kraken Brandon Montour...

Shane Lantz

Montour snaps scoreless streak, Kraken rout Sharks 6-2

Brandon Montour broke a 20-game scoreless streak and four more Seattle Kraken players netted goals in the win.

3 days ago

Seattle Kraken Philipp Grubauer...

The Associated Press

Kraken put struggling Grubauer on waivers to send him to minors

The Seattle Kraken put goaltender Philipp Grubauer on waivers Wednesday with the purpose of sending him to the minors, and he would be assigned to the American Hockey League’s Coachella Valley Firebirds if he clears.

5 days ago

Seattle Kraken Kaapo Kakko...

Shane Lantz

Ducks’ second-period surge sends Kraken to 6-4 loss

The Seattle Kraken had their streak of 11 straight wins when scoring at least four goals snapped.

5 days ago

Seattle Kraken Joey Daccord Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid...

The Associated Press

McDavid, Perry lead Edmonton Oilers over Seattle Kraken 4-2

Connor McDavid and Corey Perry scored in the second period and the Edmonton Oilers rallied to beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2.

6 days ago

Calgary Flames use power play to beat Seattle Kraken 3-2