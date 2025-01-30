Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Montour snaps scoreless streak, Kraken rout Sharks 6-2

Jan 30, 2025, 10:50 PM

Seattle Kraken Brandon Montour...

Brandon Montour of the Seattle Kraken celebrates his second goal during a Jan. 30, 2025 game. (Lindsey Wasson/Associated Press)

(Lindsey Wasson/Associated Press)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY SHANE LANTZ


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Brandon Montour scored two of Seattle’s four second-period goals and the Seattle Kraken pulled away for a 6-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.

Seattle Kraken 6, San Jose Sharks 2: Box Score

Chandler Stephenson, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Jaden Schwartz and Eeli Tolvanen also scored for Seattle while Joey Daccord had 26 saves.

Carl Grundstrom and Tyler Toffoli scored for San Jose, which has lost six of its last seven games.

Montour broke a 20-game scoreless streak with his first goal at 2:54 of the second to give the Kraken a 3-1 lead. He scored again at 7:52 to make it 5-1.

Stephenson gave Seattle the lead with a goal 3:55 into the game, but Grundstrom tied it at 1-1 with a goal that bounced off Kraken center Shane Wright with just over two minutes remaining in the period.

Stephenson also had two assists.

Bjorkstrand put Seattle ahead to stay at 17:57 of the second.

Yaroslav Askarov allowed four goals on 11 shots before he was replaced by Alexandar Georgiev, who had 20 saves for the Sharks.

YouTube video

Takeaways

Sharks: San Jose has allowed six or more goals in each of its past five losses.

Kraken: Seattle is 12-1 in its past 13 games with at least four goals.

Key moment

Schwartz’s goal, which came quickly after he emerged from the penalty box, jolted the crowd and gave the Kraken momentum, while putting the game permanently out of reach of San Jose.

Key stat

The Kraken outshot the Sharks in the second period, 17-9.

Up next

San Jose will host Montreal on Tuesday night, while the Kraken will play next at home on Sunday night against Calgary.

