Schwartz’s hat trick lifts Kraken to 4-2 win over Kings
Jan 18, 2025, 10:06 PM
(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
SEATTLE (AP) — Jaden Schwartz had a hat trick, Joey Daccord made 17 of his 28 saves in the third period and the Seattle Kraken beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 on Saturday night.
Seattle Kraken 4, Los Angeles Kings 2: Box score
Schwartz opened the scoring 28 seconds into the game and broke a 1-1 tie at 7:40. He completed the hat trick with an empty-netter in the third, his 16th goal of the season.
Chandler Stephenson scored the go-ahead goal for Seattle at 1:37 of the second.
Adrian Kempe and Jordan Spence scored for Los Angeles. Darcy Kuemper made 18 saves.
Jaden Schwartz picks up the fifth hatty of his career! 🎩🎩🎩
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/rPEOvp6FjV
— NHL (@NHL) January 19, 2025
Takeaways
Kings: Los Angeles dropped to 25-13-2.
Kraken: Seattle won its 10th home to improve to 20-24-3.
Key moment
Warren Foegele intercepted a pass on a Seattle power play in third and broke down the left side untouched. Daccord read Foegele’s move and stopped the attempt to preserve the one-goal cushion.
Key stat
The Kraken blocked 22 shots.
Up next
Both teams are in action Monday. Los Angeles hosts Pittsburgh, and Seattle hosts Buffalo.
