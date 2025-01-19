Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Schwartz’s hat trick lifts Kraken to 4-2 win over Kings

Jan 18, 2025, 10:06 PM

Seattle Kraken forward Jaden Schwartz scores against the Kings on Saturday night. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEATTLE (AP) — Jaden Schwartz had a hat trick, Joey Daccord made 17 of his 28 saves in the third period and the Seattle Kraken beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 on Saturday night.

Seattle Kraken 4, Los Angeles Kings 2: Box score

Schwartz opened the scoring 28 seconds into the game and broke a 1-1 tie at 7:40. He completed the hat trick with an empty-netter in the third, his 16th goal of the season.

Chandler Stephenson scored the go-ahead goal for Seattle at 1:37 of the second.

Adrian Kempe and Jordan Spence scored for Los Angeles. Darcy Kuemper made 18 saves.

Takeaways

Kings: Los Angeles dropped to 25-13-2.

Kraken: Seattle won its 10th home to improve to 20-24-3.

Key moment

Warren Foegele intercepted a pass on a Seattle power play in third and broke down the left side untouched. Daccord read Foegele’s move and stopped the attempt to preserve the one-goal cushion.

Key stat

The Kraken blocked 22 shots.

Up next

Both teams are in action Monday. Los Angeles hosts Pittsburgh, and Seattle hosts Buffalo.

