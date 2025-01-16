Seattle Seahawks assistant head coach Leslie Frazier is scheduled to interview for the Dallas Cowboys head coaching job on Monday, according to a social media post by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Frazier, 65, joined Seattle’s coaching staff last February shortly after Mike Macdonald was hire. Frazier provided a trusted veteran presence on a Seahawks coaching staff that included a first-time head coach and first-time NFL coordinators on both sides of the ball.

Frazier has 25 seasons of NFL coaching experience. He was the Minnesota Vikings’ head coach for three seasons from 2011 through 2013 and also served as the team’s interim head coach for the final six games of 2010. He spent a combined 14 seasons as a defensive coordinator with the Cincinnati Bengals, the Vikings, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Buffalo Bills.

Frazier also was a star cornerback on the 1985 Super Bowl-winning Chicago Bears, who are known for having one of the greatest defenses in NFL history.

“I think Les is probably the first or second guy we called when everything went down,” Macdonald said last May. “It was a priority to work with him. Just really cherish our relationship.

“Leslie is an elite communicator, a loyal person, a loyal coach,” he added. “Super high-character individual. … The relationships he’s been able to build with the players, just really appreciate that. Forwarding the message, things like that. Helps us with scheme as well. So it’s kind of everywhere. A resource to me personally, just direction and steering the ship and seeing around corners.”

The Cowboys decided to move on from head coach Mike McCarthy earlier this week after five seasons.

