Ryan Grubb’s reunion with Kalen DeBoer is now official

Feb 7, 2025, 1:10 AM | Updated: 3:45 pm

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb

Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb of the Washington Huskies during a 2023 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Ryan Grubb is reuniting with Kalen DeBoer as Alabama’s offensive coordinator after they worked together to get Washington to a College Football Playoff championship game.

Alabama announced Thursday that Grubb had joined DeBoer’s staff. Grubb had been the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on DeBoer’s Washington staff from 2022-23.

Seahawks’ chances of playing overseas in 2025 have doubled

“Ryan Grubb has been someone that I have trusted for a long time and adding him to our staff only improves the quality of coaches we have here at Alabama,” DeBoer said in a statement. “He is one of the best offensive minds in the country, and I can’t wait to see what he brings to our organization moving forward.”

Washington’s 2023 team was a victory away from a national title with DeBoer as head coach, Grubb as offensive coordinator and 2024 Atlanta Falcons first-round draft pick Michael Penix Jr. as quarterback.

After Washington lost 34-13 to Michigan in the CFP championship game, DeBoer left to take over Alabama’s program. Grubb had planned to join him at Alabama until he got hired as the Seattle Seahawks’ offensive coordinator.

Grubb was fired at the end of the Seahawks’ 10-7 season. Now, he returns to the college ranks to work with DeBoer again.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald explains why OC Ryan Grubb was let go

“I’m thankful to get an opportunity to work with Coach DeBoer once again and to be a part of an offensive staff that I am very familiar with,” Grubb said in a statement. “I am confident that our staff will be able to put the team in the best position to win each time out. I know and trust that this group of coaches and players will work tirelessly to meet the standard that has been set here at Alabama, and I can’t wait to get out on the field with them.”

Grubb and DeBoer also worked together at Fresno State. Grubb was Fresno State’s run game coordinator/offensive line coach from 2017-18, offensive coordinator/offensive line coach in 2019 and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach from 2019-21. DeBoer was Fresno State’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach from 2017-18, left to become Indiana’s offensive coordinator in 2019 and then was Fresno State’s head coach from 2020-21.

Grubb also was Eastern Michigan’s offensive line coach from 2014-16.

How much was Ryan Grubb handcuffed by Seahawks’ O-line woes?

