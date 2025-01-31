It wasn’t even three years ago that the Seattle Seahawks made their choice, parting ways with franchise quarterback Russell Wilson while going forward with Pete Carroll as their head coach in a split that didn’t seem very amicable.

A lot has happened since then.

Carroll himself lasted just two more seasons in Seattle before the Hawks went another direction, but he’s now back in the NFL as the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after a season away from the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Wilson’s time with the Denver Broncos went all kinds of sideways, but he rebounded in 2024 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, even being named to his 10th career Pro Bowl this week.

Wilson is set to be a free agent for the second offseason in a row, however, and it’s entirely possible that Pittsburgh decides to go forward with the much younger Justin Fields as its QB.

So Wilson will probably be looking for a new team, and at the same time, the Raiders have about as open-ended a quarterback situation as any team in the league.

Oh yeah, we’re going there.

Is there a better fit than the Raiders than the 36-year-old Wilson, especially after he showed with the Steelers that he was willing to return to his game-manager roots? NFL on FOX play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt, who will call the Super Bowl alongside legendary QB (and a Raiders minority owner) Tom Brady, said it adds up when he joined Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk this week.

Russell Wilson to the Raiders?

Asked who would be Carroll’s Raiders QB in 2025, Burkhardt pointed right to Wilson.

“I think it’s gonna be Russell, if you’re asking me today to handicap that right now,” he responded. “I think Russell had a really nice year at Pittsburgh in kind of a rebound year for him and did some really good things there. (But) I think if you’re the Steelers, you’re not keeping both he and Fields next year. You’re just not. I don’t see that. … I just think (Wilson going to the Raiders) makes total sense.”

The Raiders had three different players take snaps at quarterback in 2024 under previous coach Antonio Pierce: former WSU Cougars standout Gardner Minshew, Aidan O’Connell and Desmond Ridder. Carroll will be the oldest coach in NFL history at 74 years old when next season starts, which is just one reason there’s likely a sense of urgency in Vegas getting a capable QB in the mix this year.

“For (Wilson) to reunite there (with) Pete after kind of a revival of his career, I think that just makes a lot of sense,” Burkhardt said. “I think for the Raiders, it’s just about putting them back on the map to respectability right now.”

Hear the full Brock and Salk conversation with NFL on FOX broadcaster Kevin Burkhardt in the podcast at this link or in the player above.

