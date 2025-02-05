NFC West Check-In: Los Angeles Rams to play Australia game in ’26

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The NFL is expanding its international footprint to Australia.

The league announced Wednesday that it will be playing a game in 2026 in Melbourne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, a venue that holds about 100,000 spectators. The Los Angeles Rams will be the home team for that game, part of a multi-year commitment to play in Melbourne.

How far are Seattle Seahawks from the two Super Bowl teams?

As pointed out by ESPN reporter Brady Henderson, who covers the Seattle Seahawks, the Rams being announced for the Australia game comes with the possibility that the Seahawks could be their opponent down under. As division rivals in the NFC West, the Seahawks and Rams play twice each season.

As of the 2025 season, the NFL can schedule up to eight league-operated regular-season games internationally.

London will host three games next season — two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and one at Wembley Stadium. The Browns and the New York Jets are the home teams at Tottenham; and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley.

The Colts are the home team for a game in Berlin at Olympic Stadium, and the Miami Dolphins will be the hosts at Real Madrid ’s venue.

