The Seattle Seahawks head into another offseason facing questions about their struggling offensive line.

If Seattle Seahawks trade DK Metcalf, there’s a team to watch

The offensive line has often been an area of concern for the team in recent years, which was once again the case in 2024.

Seattle allowed the third-most sacks and had the 28th-ranked rushing offense this past season. They ranked 26th in Pro Football Focus pass block grading and 24th in run blocking. The offense’s 53 combined holding and false start calls were the most in the league. And PFF recently ranked the Seahawks’ O-line at 31st in the NFL.

But there is some good news for the Seahawks, according to NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger. During a conversation with Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk on Tuesday, Baldinger was asked how far away Seattle’s O-line is from being not just average, but a formidable unit.

“I don’t feel like they’re very far away, especially if big Abe (Lucas) can stay healthy,” Baldinger said. “I feel like if Abe’s on the field, I feel like they’re better. It looked like they found some guards later as the year went on that they kind of fell in love with, but that might change. I feel like Olu is a good player at center. He might be a little undersized, but maybe in the right scheme he can be good because I know how smart he is. I don’t feel like they’re that far away.”

Lucas’ health figures to be one of the biggest keys for the O-line moving forward. After a long recovery process from offseason knee surgery, he returned in Week 11 to help solidify right tackle. The former WSU Cougars standout has missed 21 games over the past two seasons. But the good news is Lucas said he’s heading into an offseason without any major health issues for the first time since his rookie season.

If Lucas can stay healthy, the Seahawks appear to have a good pairing at tackle with Charles Cross on the other side. But the interior of the line remains full of unproven, young players.

Baldinger pointed to what the Washington Commanders did last offseason as a good example of just how quickly a team can improve its O-line.

“I mean, it’s a perfect marriage with (offensive coordinator) Kliff (Kingsbury) and (rookie quarterback) Jayden (Daniels) for sure, but they (also) went to free agency and got (Nick) Allegretti and they got Andrew Wylie (both guards), and they went to sign (center) Tyler Biadasz, who’s a really good player,” Baldinger said.

Baldinger also highlighted the value the San Francisco 49ers found at guard in 2024 third-round draft pick Dominick Puni. Puni played all 17 games and was the 11th-ranked guard in PFF grading this season.

“Day 2 or Day 3 picks sometimes, and the right free agent mix, I feel like that could be addressed and fixed immediately,” Baldinger said.

Listen to the full conversation at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story. Tune in to Brock and Salk weekdays from 6-10 a.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Which Seattle Seahawks could be salary cap casualties this offseason?

• 2 Takes: Insiders’ views on two top Seattle Seahawks OC candidates

• Report: Lions O-line coach gets 2nd interview for Seahawks OC job

• Early Mock Draft Roundup: Who could Seattle Seahawks pick at No. 18?

• Draft Class Re-rank: Assessing the Seattle Seahawks’ 2024 picks

Follow @ZacHereth