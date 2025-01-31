Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

There’s an intriguing QB Seahawks could target in trade

Jan 31, 2025, 5:57 PM

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

Geno Smith is expected to continue to be the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, but the franchise is still in a position to seek its signal-caller of the future.

Why Kubiak’s scheme is great fit for Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith

Could that player already be in the NFL, just on another roster?

After a standout performance while making his only appearance of the year in the New England Patriots’ season finale, rookie quarterback Joe Milton III caught the eyes of many. There have been some in the Pacific Northwest clamoring for the Seahawks to bring the Tennessee product to Seattle since.

Seahawks Radio Network analyst and former NFL wide receiver Michael Bumpus decided to take a closer look at Milton. He came away intrigued with New England’s sixth-round draft pick.

“Only one game, and that one game did intrigue me and get me interested,” Bumpus said during his Four Down Territory segment on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy. “I remember watching the highlights on SportsCenter thinking, ‘Man, my dude looks good.’ Now after going and watching the All-22 (tape), he does look good. He looks like a project. I mean, you’re drafted in the sixth round for a reason. It doesn’t mean you can’t be something great. We’ve seen that happen before.”

The 6-foot-5, 246-pound Milton has a blend of size, arm strength and athleticism that teams covet. NFL.com’s draft profile for Milton called him a “rare physical specimen” with an arm that can make any throw. However, a lack of accuracy, timing and ability to go through his progressions made him a Day 3 draft prospect.

Milton showed off some of that arm strength and athleticism during his lone NFL game. He completed 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards and one touchdown, and added a rushing TD against in a win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 18. That included the ridiculous play in the clip below on a touchdown pass that was called back for offensive holding.

“I’m looking at him and my one game analysis is, he has great balance and a good base in the pocket,” Bumpus said. “He looks really calm. Chaos is going on around him. We know that (New England had) the worst, according to (Pro Football Focus), offensive line in the game.”

“He’s a threat in the run game. So you can run those zone option deals when you’re reading the (defensive) end and (the quarterback is) making decisions there,” Bumpus added. “And he has a strong arm.”

So why would the Patriots want to part ways with a player that has upside like Milton? They may not, but he also could be valuable trade chip. The Patriots already appear to have their quarterback of the future after a solid debut season from 2024 No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye, and this year’s draft class is thought to have much less talent last year’s.

“If (the Seahawks) were to bring (Milton) over here as a backup, I would not be mad at all,” Bumpus said. “The young man’s got some talent.”

Hear the full conversation at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story. Tune in to Bump and Stacy weekdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

Seattle Seahawks news and analysis

Kubiak’s dad pinpoints what will be key role under Seahawks’ new OC
Why we need to see DK Metcalf in new Seattle Seahawks OC’s scheme
• Why guard upgrades just became even more important for Seattle Seahawks
• Rost: Seahawks’ bold approach now needs to be applied in new way
• Seattle Seahawks Draft: Could national champion be future QB?

Bump & Stacy Show

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith game-winning TD San Francisco 49ers 2024...

Zac Hereth

Huard: A stat Seahawks’ Geno Smith can improve in Kubiak’s scheme

Brock Huard sees of strength of quarterback Geno Smith that new Seattle Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak can get more from.

27 minutes ago

Seattle Seahawks Joe Milton III...

Zac Hereth

There’s an intriguing QB Seahawks could target in trade

Michael Bumpus points out a rookie signal-caller the Seattle Seahawks could acquire as a backup and potential future starter.

16 hours ago

Seahawks Broncos Russell Wilson...

Brent Stecker

FOX announcer thinks Russell Wilson will join Carroll with Raiders

Just three years after Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll's Seattle Seahawks had a less than amicable parting, a reunion in Vegas seems to make a lot of sense.

20 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak...

Zac Hereth

Kubiak’s dad pinpoints what will be key role under Seahawks’ new OC

Gary Kubiak, a legendary coach and dad of new Seattle Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak, shares just how important one assistant coaching role is to calling plays.

21 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks DK Metcalf...

Stacy Rost

Why we need to see DK in new Seahawks OC Kubiak’s scheme

The Seattle Seahawks have a tough decision to make with DK Metcalf, but Bleacher Report's James Palmer says new OC Klint Kubiak's offense needs him.

23 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith downfield pass New York Jets 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Why Kubiak’s scheme is great fit for Seahawks QB Geno Smith

Bleacher Report's James Palmer and former NFL QB Jake Heaps break down why new Seattle Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak's scheme will mesh well with QB Geno Smith.

2 days ago

There’s an intriguing QB Seahawks could target in trade