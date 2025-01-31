Geno Smith is expected to continue to be the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, but the franchise is still in a position to seek its signal-caller of the future.

Could that player already be in the NFL, just on another roster?

After a standout performance while making his only appearance of the year in the New England Patriots’ season finale, rookie quarterback Joe Milton III caught the eyes of many. There have been some in the Pacific Northwest clamoring for the Seahawks to bring the Tennessee product to Seattle since.

Seahawks Radio Network analyst and former NFL wide receiver Michael Bumpus decided to take a closer look at Milton. He came away intrigued with New England’s sixth-round draft pick.

“Only one game, and that one game did intrigue me and get me interested,” Bumpus said during his Four Down Territory segment on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy. “I remember watching the highlights on SportsCenter thinking, ‘Man, my dude looks good.’ Now after going and watching the All-22 (tape), he does look good. He looks like a project. I mean, you’re drafted in the sixth round for a reason. It doesn’t mean you can’t be something great. We’ve seen that happen before.”

The 6-foot-5, 246-pound Milton has a blend of size, arm strength and athleticism that teams covet. NFL.com’s draft profile for Milton called him a “rare physical specimen” with an arm that can make any throw. However, a lack of accuracy, timing and ability to go through his progressions made him a Day 3 draft prospect.

Milton showed off some of that arm strength and athleticism during his lone NFL game. He completed 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards and one touchdown, and added a rushing TD against in a win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 18. That included the ridiculous play in the clip below on a touchdown pass that was called back for offensive holding.

Joe Milton with one of the best "plays that didn't count" of the season

“I’m looking at him and my one game analysis is, he has great balance and a good base in the pocket,” Bumpus said. “He looks really calm. Chaos is going on around him. We know that (New England had) the worst, according to (Pro Football Focus), offensive line in the game.”

“He’s a threat in the run game. So you can run those zone option deals when you’re reading the (defensive) end and (the quarterback is) making decisions there,” Bumpus added. “And he has a strong arm.”

Joe Milton III hits the backflip after the TD 📺: #BUFvsNE on CBS/Paramount+

Joe Milton III hits the backflip after the TD

So why would the Patriots want to part ways with a player that has upside like Milton? They may not, but he also could be valuable trade chip. The Patriots already appear to have their quarterback of the future after a solid debut season from 2024 No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye, and this year’s draft class is thought to have much less talent last year’s.

“If (the Seahawks) were to bring (Milton) over here as a backup, I would not be mad at all,” Bumpus said. “The young man’s got some talent.”

