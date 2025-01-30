WSU Cougars receive pledge from standout Seattle high school QB

Jimmy Rogers and the WSU Cougars have landed another quarterback commit for their 2025 recruiting class.

Dalton Anderson, a standout at Seattle’s Roosevelt High School, committed to the Cougars on Wednesday. He’s the second quarterback pledge and the fourth in-state commit for WSU’s 2025 class.

Anderson, a three-star prospect, is the state’s 29th-ranked recruit and second-ranked quarterback, according to 247Sports.com. WSU beat out future Pac-12 rival Boise State to get Anderson’s pledge. He also held offers from Montana, North Alabama and Utah State.

Anderson led Roosevelt to new heights this past season. He helped the Rough Riders to their first-ever trip to the Class 3A state semifinals and an 8-4 campaign, including a 6-2 mark in the rugged 3A Metro League Mountain Division, which featured 3A state champion O’Dea and perennial power Eastside Catholic.

He was named the league’s co-Most Valuable Player after completing 62.2% of his passes for 2,519 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. Anderson added another 313 yards and three TDs rushing.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound signal-caller originally committed Utah State and signed with the Aggies in December, but announced his decommitment in early January following changes on the Utah State coaching staff.

Anderson’s pledge brings WSU’s count to 34 high schoolers for its 2025 recuriting class.

