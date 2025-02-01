SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Marcus Williams’ 17 points helped San Francisco defeat the WSU Cougars 75-51 on Saturday night.

San Francisco Dons 75, WSU Cougars 51: Box Score

Williams had six rebounds, seven assists, and three steals for the Dons (18-6, 8-3 West Coast Conference). Junjie Wang scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Ryan Beasley had 14 points and shot 4 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Cougars (15-9, 5-6) were led in scoring by Dane Erikstrup and Ethan Price, who finished with 12 points apiece. LeJuan Watts also had nine points, six rebounds and three steals.

San Francisco took the lead with 4:18 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 38-26 at halftime, with Wang racking up 13 points. San Francisco extended its lead to 58-35 during the second half, fueled by a 14-2 scoring run. Jason Rivera-Torres scored a team-high nine points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. San Francisco hosts Saint Mary’s and Washington State goes on the road to play Oregon State.

