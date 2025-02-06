Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

WSU

WSU comes up short in 82-74 loss to Oregon St.

Feb 6, 2025, 11:01 PM

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Michael Rataj had 21 points in Oregon State’s 82-74 victory against the WSU Cougars on Thursday.

Oregon State Beavers 82, WSU Cougars 74: Box Score

Rataj also had eight rebounds for the Beavers (17-7, 7-4 West Coast Conference). Parsa Fallah added 17 points while going 6 of 10 and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line while they also had six rebounds. Nate Kingz shot 3 for 6 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Cougars (15-10, 5-7) were led by Nate Calmese, who recorded 25 points. Ethan Price added 13 points and two blocks for Washington State. Isaiah Watts also had 11 points and two steals.

Fallah scored eight points in the first half and Oregon State went into the break trailing 37-36. Rataj scored 16 points in the second half to help lead Oregon State to an eight-point victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Oregon State hosts Saint Mary’s and Washington State plays Pepperdine at home.

More on the WSU Cougars

Cougars receive pledge from standout Seattle high school QB
• WSU’s scrappy bowl game left impression on new coach
• Former WSU standout to play in NBA Rising Stars event
• Jimmy Rogers’ WSU coaching staff is taking shape
• Insider’s view on who new WSU coach Jimmy Rogers is

WSU

WSU Cougars basketball general...

The Associated Press

WSU comes up short in 82-74 loss to Oregon St.

Michael Rataj had 21 points, including 16 in the second half, to lead Oregon State past the WSU Cougars.

8 hours ago

WSU Cougars basketball general...

The Associated Press

WSU falls in 75-51 rout against San Francisco

Dane Erikstrup and Ethan Price led the WSU Cougars with 12 points apiece.

5 days ago

Mountain West football...

The Associated Press

Mountain West commits to remaining viable after 5 leave for Pac-12

Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez issued a statement reiterating the conference’s commitment to remaining viable when five members leave for a rebuilt Pac-12 next year.

7 days ago

WSU Cougars Isaiah Watts...

The Associated Press

Gardner’s layup sends WSU Cougars to 70-68 loss vs Pacific

Dane Erikstrup had 17 points, four assists and four steals, but it wasn't enough for the WSU Cougars.

7 days ago

WSU Cougars Cam Ward Miami...

Tim Reynolds

Ex-WSU Cougars player Cam Ward wins Manning Award as top QB

Cam Ward’s college career got one more accolade Wednesday, when he was announced as the winner of the Manning Award as the nation’s top quarterback.

8 days ago

WSU Cougars...

Zac Hereth

WSU Cougars receive pledge from standout Seattle high school QB

New WSU Cougars coach Jimmy Rogers now has two quarterback commits for his first recruiting class with the program.

8 days ago

WSU comes up short in 82-74 loss to Oregon St.