CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Michael Rataj had 21 points in Oregon State’s 82-74 victory against the WSU Cougars on Thursday.

Oregon State Beavers 82, WSU Cougars 74: Box Score

Rataj also had eight rebounds for the Beavers (17-7, 7-4 West Coast Conference). Parsa Fallah added 17 points while going 6 of 10 and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line while they also had six rebounds. Nate Kingz shot 3 for 6 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Cougars (15-10, 5-7) were led by Nate Calmese, who recorded 25 points. Ethan Price added 13 points and two blocks for Washington State. Isaiah Watts also had 11 points and two steals.

Fallah scored eight points in the first half and Oregon State went into the break trailing 37-36. Rataj scored 16 points in the second half to help lead Oregon State to an eight-point victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Oregon State hosts Saint Mary’s and Washington State plays Pepperdine at home.

