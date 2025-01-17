SAN DIEGO (AP) — Nate Calmese matched his season high with 27 points, scoring 22 in the second half, to help the WSU Cougars hold off San Diego 65-61 on Thursday night.

WSU Cougars 65, San Diego Toreros 61: Box Score

Calmese shot 9 of 17 from the field, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the free-throw line for the Cougars (14-5, 4-2 West Coast Conference). He was 4 for 4 from the line in the final six seconds.

Dane Erikstrup finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season for Washington State. LeJuan Watts scored nine.

The Toreros (4-15, 1-5) were led by Santiago Trouet with 17 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Tony Duckett added 14 points and Joey Chammaa scored 13.

Erikstrup scored seven points in the first half and Washington State went into halftime trailing 27-25.

