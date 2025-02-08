PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — LeJuan Watts made a layup with 11 seconds left to cap a game-ending 9-1 run, and Ethan Price blocked a 3-point attempt by Stefan Todorovic at the buzzer to help the WSU Cougars end a five-game losing streak with an 87-86 victory over Pepperdine on Saturday.

WSU Cougars 87, Pepperdine Waves 86: Box Score

Nate Calmese had 16 points on 8-for-13 shooting to lead the Cougars (16-10, 6-7 West Coast Conference). Dane Erikstrup totaled 15 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Isaiah Watts also scored 15 and his fourth 3-pointer tied the game at 75 with 28 seconds left. LeJuan Watts finished with 14 points and six assists. Price had 12 points and three blocks.

Todorovic led the Waves (9-15, 3-8) with 30 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals. Dovydas Butka added 19 points and Moe Odum pitched in with 18 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds and two steals.

Erikstrup scored 13 points in the first half and Washington State went into halftime trailing 45-42. Calmese scored a team-high 10 points for Washington State in the second half.

LeJuan Watts! The Cougs have their first lead of the second half with seven seconds to play.#GoCougs | 📺ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/2ErVV4CGqF — Washington State Men's Basketball (@WSUCougarsMBB) February 9, 2025

