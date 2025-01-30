Gardner’s layup sends WSU Cougars to 70-68 loss vs Pacific

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Elias Ralph had 18 points and Jazz Gardner scored on a layup with five seconds left to rally Pacific to a 70-68 victory over the WSU Cougars on Thursday night.

Pacific Tigers 70, WSU Cougars 68: Box Score

Ralph also had eight rebounds for the Tigers (7-17, 2-8 West Coast Conference). Gardner hit all seven of his shots and scored 14. Petar Krivokapic also scored 14 and added five rebounds.

The Cougars (15-8, 5-5) were led by Dane Erikstrup with 17 points, four assists and four steals. Nate Calmese added 13 points. He hit a 3-pointer to tie the game with 34 seconds to go. WSU has lost three in a row.

Pacific went into the half ahead of Washington State 33-30. Ralph scored 11 points in the half. Lamar Washington scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half for the Tigers.

Isaiah Watts triple for the lead! Then the Cougs snag the inbound and score. Wazzu back on top in Stockton.#GoCougs | 📺ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/fq0aowqinW — Washington State Men's Basketball (@WSUCougarsMBB) January 31, 2025

