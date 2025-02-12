Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

UW HUSKIES

UW Huskies thumped by Ohio State 93-69

Feb 12, 2025, 8:14 PM

UW Huskies Zoom Diallo...

Zoom Diallo of the UW Huskies reacts after a loss. (Harry How/Getty Images)

(Harry How/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — John Mobley Jr. and Micah Parrish scored 21 points apiece and Ohio State led most of the way in a 93-69 victory over the UW Huskies on Wednesday night.

Ohio State Buckeyes 93, UW Huskies 69: Box Score

Bruce Thornton scored 17 points and reserve Aaron Bradshaw had 12 points after shooting 5 for 5, including 2 for 2 from 3-point range for Ohio State (15-10, 7-7 Big Ten).

The Buckeyes shot 58.2% (32 for 55), including 61.1% (11 for 18) from distance.

Reserve DJ Davis, Zoom Diallo and Tyler Harris each scored 14 points for Washington (12-12, 3-10). The Huskies’ lone lead occurred on Diallo’s layup 24 seconds into the game.

Sean Stewart’s tip-in gave Ohio State its first double-digit lead at 26-17 with 9:45 left before halftime. Parrish’s four-point play with 3:55 before intermission made it 43-31 and the Buckeyes led by double digits for the rest of the game. Parrish followed with a three-point play and Mobley sank a 3 for an 18-point lead. Ohio State went to intermission up 51-36.

Thornton’s 3 with 17:38 remaining gave Ohio State its first 20-plus lead at 59-38. Mobley made two free throws with 5:52 to go for an 86-56 lead.

The Buckeyes have won five of their last seven following a three-game losing streak.

Washington travels to Penn State for a Saturday contest. Ohio State host No. 20 Michigan on Sunday.

More on the UW Huskies

Caple: Did UW football come out of portal season ahead?
Ex-UW Huskies star Nate Robinson is getting a new kidney
• UW Huskies announce their new offensive coordinator
• Huard: If Fisch ever leaves UW, the reason may not be what you’d think
• After losing a Belichick, UW Huskies coaching staff also loses its Carroll

UW Huskies

UW Huskies Zoom Diallo...

The Associated Press

UW Huskies thumped by Ohio State 93-69

DJ Davis, Zoom Diallo and Tyler Harris each scored 14 points in the UW Huskies' loss to the Buckeyes.

45 minutes ago

UW Huskies Jayvon Parker...

Christian Caple

Caple: 7 UW Huskies injuries worth monitoring

The UW Huskies' 2025 fortunes will be impacted by several players who missed significant time to injuries last season.

3 days ago

UW Huskies Great Osobor...

The Associated Press

Harris, Osobor lead Huskies to 76-71 win over Northwestern

Tyler Harris scored 18 points and Great Osobor added 16 points and nine rebounds in the UW Huskies' victory.

4 days ago

ncaa football fake injuries cfp...

The Associated Press

NCAA considering rule punishing ‘unethical behavior’ of fake injuries

A proposed rule change intended to discourage players from faking injuries that prompt unwarranted timeouts will be considered when the NCAA Football Rules Committee meets this month.

5 days ago

Former UW Huskies guard Nate Robinson...

Zac Hereth

Ex-UW Huskies star Nate Robinson is getting a new kidney

The Seattle native and UW Huskies legend has been undergoing treatment for renal kidney failure since 2018.

5 days ago

UW Huskies Jedd Fisch Will Rogers...

Christian Caple

Caple: Did UW Huskies football come out of portal season ahead?

UW Huskies insider Christian Caple of OnMontlake.com takes stock of how Jedd Fisch's football program in the transfer portal in terms of their needs.

5 days ago

UW Huskies thumped by Ohio State 93-69