UW Huskies let early lead slip away in 69-58 loss vs No. 17 Purdue

SEATTLE (AP) — Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 19 points to help No. 17 Purdue dig itself out of a hole and come away with a 69-58 win over the UW Huskies on Wednesday night.

Purdue Boilermakers 69, UW Huskies 58: Box Score

The Boilermakers (14-4, 6-1 Big Ten) trailed by 10 late in the first half and were down by eight at the break, but opened the second period with an 11-2 surge to storm back in front.

Kaufman-Renn, who entered averaging 17.5 points per game, had a lot to do with the turnaround, scoring 13 points in the final 20 minutes.

Braden Smith added 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals for Purdue. Caleb Furst had 15 points and Fletcher Loyer chipped in with 12.

The Boilermakers outscored the Huskies (10-8, 1-6) by 19 in the second half, and dominated them 40-22 in the paint.

Great Osobor led Washington with 28 points, finishing 8 of 9 from the field and a career-best 5 for 5 from beyond the arc. He also pulled down nine boards.

Takeaways

Purdue: The Boilermakers stretched their winning streak to six, and have won those games by an average of 20.3 points.

Washington: The Huskies, who have lost three straight, set a season worst with 17 turnovers.

Key moment

Purdue pulled away for good with a 13-0 run in just over three minutes, turning a 36-35 deficit into a 48-36 advantage with 10:11 remaining.

Key stat

Purdue went 2 of 6 from the free-throw line in the first half, but 14 for 16 after the break.

Up next

Purdue wraps up its trip to the Pacific Northwest at No. 13 Oregon on Saturday. Washington visits the Ducks on Tuesday.

