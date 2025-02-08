SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Harris scored 18 points, Great Osobor added 16 points and nine rebounds and Washington blew a 14-point second-half lead before the Huskies beat Northwestern 76-71 on Saturday night to snap a four-game home losing streak.

UW Huskies 76, Northwestern Wildcats 71: Box Score

DJ Davis scored 15 points and Zoom Diallo 10 for Washington (12-11, 3-9 Big Ten).

Nick Martinelli scored seven consecutive points to make it 66-62 with 3:41 remaining and give Northwestern its first lead since the opening minutes. Osobor converted a three-point play to give the Huskies the lead for good and Davis followed with a 3 to make it 71-66 with 1:19 to go.

Martinelli led Northwestern (13-11, 4-9) with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Ty Berry added 14 points and Justin Mullins scored 13.

Diallo hit a jumper to make it 49-34 early in the second half but Mullins hit a 3-pointer 17 seconds later that sparked an 11-0 run and Jordan Clayton capped a 9-2 spurt with a 3 that made it 55-55 with 7:48 to play.

Mullins hit a 3-pointer that gave the Wildcats a 6-2 lead about two minutes into the game but they went scoreless over the next 6-plus minutes, going 0 for 7 from the field with three turnovers as Washington scored 10 consecutive points.

Davis hit a 3-pointer with 7:59 left in the first half to spark an 18-6 run that made it 34-22 with 3:03 to until halftime.

Fifth-year guard Luis Kortright was suspended indefinitely earlier Saturday for not meeting program standards. The fifth-year Rhode Island transfer, averaging 4.9 points per game this season, is just eight points away from 1,000 in his career.

Northwestern plays Tuesday at Oregon. Washington hits the road to play Wednesday at Ohio State.

