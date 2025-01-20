Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

UW HUSKIES

Ex-UW Huskies coach Steve Sarkisian gets new contract with Texas, per reports

Jan 20, 2025, 2:52 PM

UW Huskies Sark Steve Sarkisian...

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian celebrates a Big 12 Championship win over Iowa State. (David Purdy/Getty Images)

(David Purdy/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas and coach Steve Sarkisian have agreed on a new contract more than a week after the Longhorns were knocked out of the College Football Playoff, according to media reports.

Report: Former UW Huskies starter follows Steve Belichick to UNC

The Action Network first reported the new deal that it said came after Sarkisian declined interviews with two NFL teams for coaching spots. ESPN reported Saturday that the deal for the 50-year-old Sarkisian is for seven years.

Under Sarkisian, the Longhorns reached the Southeastern Conference title game in their first season in the league. The Longhorns lost to Georgia 22-19 in overtime.

Texas advanced to the College Football Playoff and beat Clemson before getting past Arizona State in double overtime in the Peach Bowl. The Longhorns’ season ended in the CFP semifinals with a 28-14 loss to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.

Last February, the University of Texas System Board of Regents approved a raise and contract for Sarkisian that boosted his guaranteed salary to $10.3 million this season.

Sarkisian is 38-17 in four seasons with the Longhorns and led them to the Big 12 title in 2023. He previously was head coach with the UW Huskies from 2009-13 and USC Trojans from 2014-15.

Caple: The unsung heroes of the 2024 UW Huskies

UW Huskies

College Football Playoff trophy...

Eddie Pells

Any College Football Playoff tweaks won’t be hashed out until later this year

Any adjustments to the College Football Playoff for next season, including a potential tweak in the way byes are awarded, would have to take place later this year, probably in the spring, the leaders of the playoff said Sunday.

53 minutes ago

UW Huskies Sark Steve Sarkisian...

The Associated Press

Ex-UW Huskies coach Steve Sarkisian gets new contract with Texas, per reports

Texas and coach Steve Sarkisian have agreed on a new contract more than a week after the Longhorns were knocked out of the College Football Playoff, according to media reports.

1 hour ago

UW Huskies Kelsey Plum jersey retirement 2025...

Josh Kirshenbaum

UW Huskies retire hoops legend Kelsey Plum’s No. 10 jersey

After a record-setting career on Montlake, Kelsey Plum became the first UW Huskies women's basketball player to have her number retired.

2 days ago

UW Huskies Thaddeus Dixon USC Trojans Duce Robinson Big Ten...

Cameron Van Til

Report: Former UW Huskies starter follows Steve Belichick to UNC

Former UW Huskies cornerback Thaddeus Dixon, one of the top-ranked players in the transfer portal, is reportedly heading to North Carolina.

2 days ago

UW Huskies Keleki Latu WSU Cougars 2024 Apple Cup...

Christian Caple

Caple: The unsung heroes of the 2024 UW Huskies

On Montlake's Christian Caple looks back at six unsung heroes from the UW Huskies' 2024 season, along with some honorable mentions.

2 days ago

UW Huskies Purdue Boilermakers...

Josh Kirshenbaum

UW Huskies let early lead slip away in 69-58 loss vs No. 17 Purdue

Purdue outscored the UW Huskies by 19 in the second half to dig itself out of an early hole and avoid the upset.

5 days ago

Ex-UW Huskies coach Steve Sarkisian gets new contract with Texas, per reports