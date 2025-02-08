Close
GONZAGA

Gonzaga cruises past Pacific 78-61

Feb 8, 2025, 8:06 PM | Updated: 8:09 pm

Gonzaga Bulldogs Michael Ajayi...

Michael Ajayi of the Gonzaga Bulldogs reacts during a college basketball game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Braden Huff scored 17 points off of the bench to lead Gonzaga past Pacific 78-61 on Saturday night.

Gonzaga Bulldogs 78, Pacific Tigers 61: Box Score

Huff shot 7 of 10 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (18-7, 9-3 West Coast Conference). Khalif Battle added 16 points while going 3 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and 9 for 9 from the line while he also had five rebounds. Graham Ike had 13 points and finished 6 of 9 from the field.

Lamar Washington finished with 22 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers (8-19, 3-10). Elias Ralph added 10 points and two steals for Pacific. Elijah Fisher had nine points.

Huff led the Bulldogs with nine points in the first half to help put them up 35-20 at the break. Gonzaga extended its lead to 55-30 during the second half, fueled by an 11-2 scoring run. Ike scored a team-high 11 points in the second half.

Gonzaga cruises past Pacific 78-61