GONZAGA

Zags avenge loss, thump Oregon State 98-60

Jan 28, 2025, 11:29 PM | Updated: Jan 29, 2025, 1:56 pm

Khalif Battle of the Gonzaga Bulldogs reacts during a college basketball game. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Khalif Battle’s 23 points off of the bench to helped the Gonzaga Bulldogs to a 98-60 victory over Oregon State on Tuesday.

Gonzaga Bulldogs 98, Oregon State Beavers 60: Box Score

Battle also contributed three steals for the Bulldogs (16-6, 7-2 West Coast Conference). Graham Ike scored 22 points while shooting 10 of 12 from the field and 2 for 3 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. Nolan Hickman went 5 of 10 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.

The Beavers (16-7, 6-4) were led in scoring by Michael Rataj, who finished with 15 points. Nate Kingz added 11 points and two blocks for Oregon State. Maxim Logue also put up 10 points.

Gonzaga took the lead about 3 1/2 minutes into the game and did not relinquish it. Battle led his team in scoring with 19 points in the first half to help put them up 50-30 at the break. Gonzaga extended its lead to 80-46 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Hickman scored a team-high 14 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

The Beavers beat then-No. 16 Gonzaga 97-89 in overtime at home on Jan. 16.

Gonzaga Bulldogs’ Mark Few among first-time Basketball HOF nominees

Gonzaga Bulldogs Khalif Battle...

