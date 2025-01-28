SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Khalif Battle’s 23 points off of the bench to helped the Gonzaga Bulldogs to a 98-60 victory over Oregon State on Tuesday.

Battle also contributed three steals for the Bulldogs (16-6, 7-2 West Coast Conference). Graham Ike scored 22 points while shooting 10 of 12 from the field and 2 for 3 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. Nolan Hickman went 5 of 10 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.

The Beavers (16-7, 6-4) were led in scoring by Michael Rataj, who finished with 15 points. Nate Kingz added 11 points and two blocks for Oregon State. Maxim Logue also put up 10 points.

Gonzaga took the lead about 3 1/2 minutes into the game and did not relinquish it. Battle led his team in scoring with 19 points in the first half to help put them up 50-30 at the break. Gonzaga extended its lead to 80-46 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Hickman scored a team-high 14 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

The Beavers beat then-No. 16 Gonzaga 97-89 in overtime at home on Jan. 16.

