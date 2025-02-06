SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Khalif Battle’s 24 points helped the Gonzaga Bulldogs defeat Loyola Marymount 73-53 on Thursday night.

Battle also contributed six rebounds for the Bulldogs (17-7, 8-3 West Coast Conference). Ryan Nembhard scored 15 points and added nine assists. Braden Huff shot 6 of 10 from the field and 2 for 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell led the way for the Lions (14-9, 6-5) with 20 points. Loyola Marymount also got 15 points, seven rebounds and two blocks from Jevon Porter. Jan Vide finished with nine points. The Lions ended a five-game winning streak with the loss.

The game was close heading into the half, as Gonzaga held a three-point lead, 27-24. Battle paced his team in scoring through the first half with eight points. Battle scored 16 points in the second half to help lead the way as Gonzaga went on to secure a victory, outscoring Loyola Marymount by 17 points in the second half.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Gonzaga visits Pacific and Loyola Marymount takes on San Francisco at home.

