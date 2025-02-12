SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Veteran reliever JT Chargois agreed to a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers before their first workout of spring training Wednesday.

The 34-year-old right-hander split last season between the Miami Marlins and Seattle Mariners, going 3-1 with a 2.23 ERA in 36 games — 15 for the Marlins before 21 for the Mariners after a deadline trade. He began last year on the injured list because of neck spasms and didn’t make his season debut until June 12.

Chargois has a career 3.35 ERA with a 16-7 record over 244 big league games with Minnesota, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle, Tampa Bay and Miami. He made his MLB debut with the Twins in 2016.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will have hip surgery and be out for an extended period, his latest injury setback since joining Los Angeles.

General manager Perry Minasian told reporters that Rendon will be out long term.

Rendon, in the sixth season of a $245 million, seven-year contract, has played in just 205 games over the past four seasons and has been on the injured list 12 times since 2021.

The Angels signed Rendon in 2020, a year after he batted .319 with 34 home runs and a big league-high 126 RBIs will helping the Washington Nationals win their first World Series title.

In 257 games with Los Angeles, he has hit just .242 with 22 home runs 125 RBIs. Rendon batted .290 with 136 homers and 546 RBIs in seven seasons with the Nationals.

