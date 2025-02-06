Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

AL West Check-In: Astros re-sign former Mariners outfielder

Feb 6, 2025, 2:49 PM | Updated: 2:51 pm

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Former Seattle Mariners outfielder Ben Gamel is staying with the Houston Astros, agreeing Wednesday to a $1.2 million, one-year contract.

Ex-Seattle Mariners UT Sam Haggerty lands with AL West rival

Gamel gets a $200,000 signing bonus and a $1 million salary, which is not guaranteed.

Claimed off waivers from the New York Mets on Aug. 20, Gamel hit .259 with three doubles, four RBIs and 11 walks in 22 games with Houston. His season ended Sept. 14 when he broke his left fibula while running into the right-field wall making a catch on a Mickey Moniak drive against the Los Angeles Angels.

Gamel hit .247 overall with one homer and four RBIs in 38 big league games and also batted .314 with seven homers and 24 RBIs in 45 games at Triple-A Syracuse.

He has a .252 average with 41 homers and 204 RBIs over nine major league seasons with the New York Yankees (2016), Seattle (2016-18), Milwaukee (2019-20), Cleveland (2021), Pittsburgh (2021-22), San Diego (2023), the Mets and Houston.

Gamel slashed .270/.333/.395 with 43 doubles, nine triples, 13 home runs and 83 RBIs over 262 games in his three seasons with the Mariners.

