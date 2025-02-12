Austin Shenton had a pretty neat start to his MLB career. A Bellingham High School product who grew up rooting for the Seattle Mariners, he found his name called as a fifth-round pick by the M’s in the 2019 MLB Draft.

He then had the chance to begin his career alongside future Mariners stars like Julio Rodríguez and George Kirby, but his dream of putting on a Seattle uniform in the big leagues took a hit when he was part of a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2022.

Shenton did make it to the big leagues, debuting with the Rays last year. And now he has a second chance to put on that Mariners jersey at T-Mobile Park after returning to Seattle in another trade this offseason.

Naturally, Shenton was pretty excited to find out he was going back to the hometown team.

“I remember I got off the phone with (Mariners general manager Justin) Hollander and I started going crazy,” Shenton said on this week’s Mariners Hot Stove on Seattle Sports. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ It was basically like my new draft day.”

There are multiple reasons that the 27-year-old Shenton is happy to be back with the M’s, and not all have to do with him being from the Pacific Northwest – though there are plenty of those, too.

“I really fell in love with the organization,” Shenton said of his initial go-round in the Mariners farm system. “Just a lot of good people up to down, and I really bought in and loved everything they taught and the process they teach.

“I wanted to be a Mariner for life. I think in my heart I always am. I was looking at box scores (while I was with Tampa Bay) hoping the old buds do good – you know, Kirby, Julio and all those guys that I kind of built connections with over the years. They’re performing well and it’s been crazy to watch from afar, just the progress that they’ve made. The organization’s in the win column, made the playoffs (in 2022).”

Shenton hopes to make good on a promise he has with the face of the Mariners of the franchise, who he played alongside as a prospect.

“Me and Julio talked about this when we were coming up together – it was just like, let’s go as far as we can in the playoffs and win a World Series together. Just even having the semblance of that ability and that opportunity, it’s almost like extra motivation for me to just go out there and be completely present and be ready to go compete. Because every at-bat, every game is going to be hopefully me trying to keep that spot, help that team that I’ve grown up rooting for my entire life go win a championship.”

A corner infielder with outfield experience who swings from the left side, Shenton will be competing in spring training for a spot on the Mariners’ opening day 26-man roster. It’s quite the journey considering his hometown isn’t exactly a hotbed for hardball.

“I was a kid from Bellingham, Washington. Not many people have gotten drafted out of Bellingham. Not many people play baseball up here,” he said. “… Being up here, I never could have imagined in a million years I would become a professional baseball player. Bellingham’s a little bit different, right? Our good athletes are cross-country runners, skiers, snowboarders – they’re on the trails doing that kind of thing. So baseball wasn’t very popular, but I just loved it, and so I dedicated myself to it and kind of found my little craft and went for it.”

Then again, baseball seems to be gaining some ground up in the most northwestern corner of the most northwestern state – somewhat to Shenton’s chagrin.

“Now they got a bunch of turf fields, which I’m jealous of. Everything’s turf now. ‘Back in my day!’ Back in the old days we were sponge-drying fields,” he quipped. “But no, it’s all good. I’m just happy to be here, man, I tell you what.”

Hear the full Hot Stove conversation with Mariners infielder Austin Shenton, including information on his charity work benefiting the Max Higbee Center in Bellingham, in the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post. Catch a new Hot Stove from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday on Seattle Sports, or find podcasts of every full show at this link.

