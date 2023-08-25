Hawks Live is back for 2023, broadcasting live for the second year, from Bellevue Square Center Court from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. on select Thursdays throughout the NFL season.

“Hawks Live” is a weekly Seahawks-centric program that airs on Seattle Sports (710 AM) and SeattleSports.com, hosted by Seahawks broadcasters and former players, Michael Bumpus and Paul Moyer. Listeners are encouraged to join Bumpus and Moyer at Bellevue Square’s Center Court each week for two hours of wall-to-wall Seahawks coverage. Each week, attendees and listeners can enjoy live, in-person interviews with a Seattle Seahawks player, expert analysis from inside the locker room, and an opponent preview of the Seahawks upcoming matchup. This event provides fans with a one-of-a-kind opportunity to engage with Seahawks players and alumni in-person and on a weekly basis.

The Bellevue Collection is thrilled to be the Presenting Sponsor of “Hawks Live.” During the broadcast of “Hawks Live,” the audience watching from Bellevue Square’s Center Court will have multiple chances to win gift cards from various restaurants from the Dining District at The Bellevue Collection. Participating restaurants include: Central Bar & Restaurants, Cactus, Duke’s Seafood, Daniel’s Broiler, Earl’s Kitchen & Bar, Tavern Hall, Suite Restaurant & Lounge, Fogo de Chao, Japonessa, Paddy Coyne’s Irish Pub, STK Steakhouse, Cypress Lounge & Wine Bar, The Lakehouse, and the Living Room Bar & The Porch at W Bellevue. The gift cards will be drawn randomly. Viewers must be present to win.

The 2023 “Hawks Live” Schedule:

