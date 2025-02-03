Close
Win 2 Tickets to See The Weeknd with Playboi Carti & Mike Dean at Lumen Field!

Feb 3, 2025, 2:26 PM

...

Get ready for the ultimate night of music! The Weeknd, with special guests Playboi Carti and Mike Dean, are bringing their electrifying tour to Lumen Field on Saturday, July 12th and Seattle Sports has your chance to win a pair of tickets!

Don’t wait! This is your chance to see some of the biggest names in music perform live.

Grab your tickets here when they go on sale on Friday, 2/7 at 10am PT, or enter the contest for a chance to win.

See you at Lumen Field this summer for a night you won’t forget!

 

Enter below, and you could be part of the action on July 12th!

This contest runs Tuesday, February 4th through Monday, February 10th, 2025.

Win 2 Tickets to See The Weeknd with Playboi Carti & Mike Dean at Lumen Field!