Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

CONTESTS & EVENTS

The 90th Annual Sports Star of the Year Awards presented by Microsoft

Jan 14, 2025, 9:40 AM

...

Who’s ready for Washington’s biggest night out for sports? Seattle Sports Commission is hosting the 90th Annual Sports Star of the Year Awards presented by Microsoft on Thursday, February 27th at the Seattle Convention Center Summit building.

About the event

Created by legendary sports editor Royal Brougham, the Seattle Sports Star of the Year Awards (SSY) is one of the longest-running sports awards in the country – along with the Heisman trophy. Showcasing the athletes, coaches, and community members behind the most memorable sports stories, there’s no doubt this is Washington’s most anticipated night out for sports. Previous winners and special guests include Sue Bird, Gary Payton, Steve Largent, Doris Brown Heritage, Ken Griffey Jr., Apolo Ohno, Paul G. Allen, Kelsey Plum, Keith Jackson, and more.

The pre-show reception will feature:

  • Champions Gallery – a pop-up display room of our Washington sports history, from pro team championship trophies to autographed cleats and other memorabilia.
  • Media Row – live interviews of Sports Star nominees, honorees, and special guests
  • Step + Repeat photo opportunities and mascot engagement
  • Silent Auction benefitting 501c6 nonprofit Seattle Sports Commission and its charitable affiliate, SSC Foundation, for youth sports equity.

Vote

The public can cast their votes in three categories: Sports Star of the Year – Men’s Sports, Sports Star of the Year – Women’s Sports, and Sports Story of the Year. Voting opens on Wednesday, January 15th and runs until January 29th, 2025.

Highlights

What: The 90th Annual Sports Star of the Year Awards

When: Thursday, February 27th, 2025

Time: 5:30PM – 10:00PM

Where: Seattle Convention Center Summit Building, 900 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101

Tickets: Here

Contests & Events

...

No Author

The 90th Annual Sports Star of the Year Awards presented by Microsoft

The 90th Annual Sports Star of the Year Awards presented by Microsoft on Thursday, February 27th at the Seattle Convention Center Summit building

22 minutes ago

...

No Author

Join NW Hope & Healing at Cork, Fork & Support on February 1, 2025!

Join NW Hope & Healing at Cork, Fork & Support on February 1, 2025, for a memorable afternoon of wine and community.

22 hours ago

...

No Author

Mariners 2025 Spring Training in Peoria, Arizona

The Seattle Mariners 2025 Spring Training schedule is here!

22 hours ago

...

No Author

2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin!

Find out more info about the 2025 NFL Draft, plan your trip and be a part of history!

22 hours ago

...

No Author

Unlock Exclusive Giveaways with the Seattle Sports App!

Download the Seattle Sports app today for your chance to access exclusive ticket giveaways, including coveted tickets to see the Seahawks in action!

4 months ago

...

No Author

Gamedays at Hatback Bar & Grille!

If you're a fan of Seattle Sports, make Hatback Bar & Grille part of your Seahawks gameday experience!

5 months ago

The 90th Annual Sports Star of the Year Awards presented by Microsoft