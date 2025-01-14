Who’s ready for Washington’s biggest night out for sports? Seattle Sports Commission is hosting the 90th Annual Sports Star of the Year Awards presented by Microsoft on Thursday, February 27th at the Seattle Convention Center Summit building.

About the event

Created by legendary sports editor Royal Brougham, the Seattle Sports Star of the Year Awards (SSY) is one of the longest-running sports awards in the country – along with the Heisman trophy. Showcasing the athletes, coaches, and community members behind the most memorable sports stories, there’s no doubt this is Washington’s most anticipated night out for sports. Previous winners and special guests include Sue Bird, Gary Payton, Steve Largent, Doris Brown Heritage, Ken Griffey Jr., Apolo Ohno, Paul G. Allen, Kelsey Plum, Keith Jackson, and more.

The pre-show reception will feature:

Champions Gallery – a pop-up display room of our Washington sports history, from pro team championship trophies to autographed cleats and other memorabilia.

Media Row – live interviews of Sports Star nominees, honorees, and special guests

Step + Repeat photo opportunities and mascot engagement

Silent Auction benefitting 501c6 nonprofit Seattle Sports Commission and its charitable affiliate, SSC Foundation, for youth sports equity.

Vote

The public can cast their votes in three categories: Sports Star of the Year – Men’s Sports, Sports Star of the Year – Women’s Sports, and Sports Story of the Year. Voting opens on Wednesday, January 15th and runs until January 29th, 2025.

Highlights

What: The 90th Annual Sports Star of the Year Awards

When: Thursday, February 27th, 2025

Time: 5:30PM – 10:00PM

Where: Seattle Convention Center Summit Building, 900 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101

Tickets: Here