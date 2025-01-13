Mariners 2025 Spring Training in Peoria, Arizona

Who wouldn’t enjoy a trip out to sunny Arizona, especially to escape the rainy Seattle weather in the spring? The Seattle Mariners have just announced their full 2025 Spring Training schedule, and it’s packed with exciting games and events. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just looking for a fun getaway, this is the perfect opportunity to soak up some sun and enjoy America’s favorite pastime.

Tickets are available for purchase now, so don’t miss your chance to snag your spot at the Peoria Sports Complex. It’s the ideal setting to watch your favorite team prepare for the upcoming season, all while enjoying the beautiful Arizona weather. Grab your friends and family, and make some unforgettable memories this spring!

Tickets: Find them here