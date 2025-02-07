Enter to Win 2 Tickets for a Hilarious Night with Michael Blaustein at EQC Event Center on May 4th!

Join us at the Emerald Queen Casino Event Center on Sunday, May 4th, for a night of laughter with Michael Blaustein, one of the fastest-rising stand-up comedians in the world.

Known for his viral comedy clips that have garnered over 900 million views, Michael brings his high-energy performance to Emerald Queen Casino, fresh off his successful 2023 tour where he sold over 72,000 tickets. When he’s not performing live, he’s co-hosting the hit podcast “Stiff Socks,” which boasts over 70 million downloads. Don’t miss this unforgettable evening of comedy that’s sure to leave you in stitches!

Tickets are on sale now, get yours here!

This promotion runs Monday, February 10th through Sunday, February 16th, 2025.

Four (4) prize(s) will be awarded. Each prize consists of two (2) tickets to Michael Blaustein at Emerald Queen Casino on Sunday, May 4th, 2025 at 7:00PM.