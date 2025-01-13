2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin!

The picks are…not in just yet! But that doesn’t mean you can’t start planning your trip to be a part of history. Visit one of the most iconic and historical sites in all professional sports – Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. This legendary stadium is not just a venue; it’s a pilgrimage for football fans.

Find all the information you need about Green Bay, including how to register for tickets, where to stay, and more here. Make sure to plan ahead so you can fully enjoy everything this historic city has to offer, from its charming downtown to its vibrant local culture.

And don’t forget, the Tennessee Titans are sitting at #1 in the draft order this year. Click here to see the full 2025 NFL draft order and get ready for an exciting season ahead. Whether you’re rooting for your favorite team or just excited to see the new talent entering the league, the NFL draft is always a thrilling event!

