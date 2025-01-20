Close
BROCK AND SALK

Huard: Where Seahawks’ Geno Smith would rank among NFL’s playoff QBs

Jan 20, 2025, 11:41 AM

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff shakes hands with Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith on Sept. 30, 2024. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


The NFL’s divisional round of the playoffs is in the books, and after watching the four games, it left a question regarding the Seattle Seahawks that was addressed on Monday’s edition of Brock and Salk.

How would Geno Smith rank among the eight quarterbacks that were in action over the weekend?

ESPN’s Barnwell: The path the Seahawks should take with Geno Smith

Brock Huard, a FOX football analyst and former NFL QB himself, gave a generally positive assessment, saying that while Smith isn’t on par with the upper echelon, he is right in line with Detroit’s Jared Goff, Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts and Houston’s C.J. Stroud.

“I don’t think that there is that big of a gap,” Huard said. “I didn’t sit there and watch these games this weekend and go, ‘Geno couldn’t play at this level. This is too big, too fast, too strong.'”

Huard said Smith is clearly a level below MVP-caliber QBs like Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Washington’s Jayden Daniels, whose “raw physical speed, strength, size is different.” But in particular, Smith’s playing ability has similarities to Stroud and Goff.

NFC West Check-In: Rams’ playoff run ends with loss to Eagles

“Is there that much difference with C.J. Stroud (and Smith)? Honestly, I think they’re very similar,” Huard said. “I said this two years ago when Stroud came out (of college) – he’s got a great base, he’s got really good fundamentals, he’s got a super quick release, he’s accurate when he can set his feet. He was sacked more times than Geno this year. ‘Oh, why did C.J. have a sophomore slump?’ I don’t know. Get sacked 60 times and see how you play down in, down out, series in, series out. … Jared Goff, obviously, forced the issue and started pressing, trying to force things to happen rather than let the game (come) to him, which was Geno’s biggest bugaboo in moments and certainly in the red zone.

“Yeah, I didn’t watch those games thinking Geno didn’t belong. I think he’s certainly in with that cast of characters right there.”

Co-host Mike Salk didn’t necessarily disagree with Huard, but he has a more glass-half-empty view of Smith’s standing with the playoff QBs.

“Yeah, he’d rank ninth,” Salk said. “Of those eight, I think he would rank No. 9. I think if you took a poll around the league, it would be fairly clear, he’d rank ninth.”

While Huard initially responded to Salk’s take with “I don’t know about that,” he did make a concession because of Smith’s age. Smith will turn 35 early in the 2025 season, and of the eight quarterbacks who played in the divisional round, only Goff and Los Angeles’ Matthew Stafford are in their 30s.

“If you’re looking for the long term and ‘can you build around this guy?’ – absolutely, because he’s going to be 35,” Huard replied. “In any single season, if you plugged him in there, would it look different in Houston or Philly or Detroit with him? I don’t think it’d look that much different.”

Hear the full discussion in the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post from Monday’s edition of Brock and Salk. Catch the show live weekdays from 6-10 a.m. on Seattle Sports.

