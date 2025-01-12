UW Huskies drop 3rd straight, fall to No. 24 Michigan 91-75

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Vladislav Goldin had 19 points and Nimari Burnett scored 16 to lead No. 24 Michigan over the UW Huskies 91-75 on Sunday.

No. 24 Michigan Wolverines 91, UW Huskies 75: Box score

It was the Wolverines’ (13-3, 5-0 Big Ten) fifth straight victory. Roddy Gayle Jr. had 15 points in his return to the lineup after missing a game because of a bruised knee he suffered against USC.

After Washington took a 5-4 lead, Tre Donaldson followed with a layup that gave Michigan the lead for good. The Wolverines built their advantage to as much as 19 points in the second half.

Great Osobor scored 23 points, including 16 in the first half, and Zoom Diallo and Mekhi Mason added 13 apiece for Washington (10-7, 1-5).

Takeaways

Washington: The Huskies continued their struggles on the road this season. Washington is 0-4 on the road and has now lost three straight games.

Michigan: It is the first time the Wolverines have won five consecutive Big Ten games since the 2020-21 season. Michigan also raised its home record this season to 9-0.

Key moment

Michigan held Washington scoreless over the last 1:51 of the first half to take a 38-28 halftime lead. The Wolverines then slowly started pulling away at the start of the second half to seal the win using a stingy defense and by making seven of its first nine shots.

Key stat

Michigan came into the game shooting the nation’s best 51.9% from the field and finished hitting 52.7% of its shots against Washington. The Wolverines made 58.6% of their field goals in the first half.

Up next

Washington returns home to host No. 20 Purdue on Wednesday night.

Michigan plays at Minnesota on Thursday night.

Caple: Which transfers will help UW Huskies football most in 2025?