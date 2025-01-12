Close
GONZAGA

No. 18 Zags beat WSU 88-75 in first meeting as WCC rivals

Jan 11, 2025, 8:39 PM

Graham Ike of the Gonzaga Bulldogs dunks in a Jan. 11, 2025 win over the WSU Cougars. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

BY CAM MCCANN


The Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Graham Ike had 21 points and seven rebounds, and No. 18 Gonzaga pulled away from the WSU Cougars after a back-and-forth first half to earn an 88-75 victory Saturday night.

Gonzaga Bulldogs 88, WSU Cougars 75: Box score

Nolan Hickman added 19 points and hit five 3-pointers for the Bulldogs (14-4, 5-0 West Coast Conference), who won their fifth straight game.

Washington State (13-5, 3-2) was led by Nate Calmese, who scored 20 points on 9-of-14 shooting and finished with eight assists.

Ben Gregg had 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Zags.

Despite just 66 miles separating the schools, they hadn’t met in more than 10 years. But after yet another round of conference realignment, these programs will square off regularly now — first in the WCC and later in the restructured Pac-12.

Takeaways

WSU Cougars: David Riley has had injury troubles in his first season coaching Wazzu. The reigning Big Sky coach of the year has watched four key role players go by the wayside this season, and holds a 4-4 combined record in Quad 1 and 2 games.

Gonzaga Bulldogs: Mark Few’s squad struggled early, but a strong second half illustrated the disparity between the teams. Michael Ajayi was the only Bulldogs player who got in the game and didn’t score at least eight points.

Key moment

The crowd at the Kennel roared when Ryan Nembhard and Hickman hit consecutive 3-pointers midway through the second half, and Gonzaga made nine straight baskets to extend its lead to 22 points.

Key stat

Gonzaga was able to win thanks to extra possessions, grabbing 11 offensive rebounds and forcing 16 turnovers by the Cougars.

Up next

WSU visits San Diego and Gonzaga plays at Oregon State on Thursday night.

No. 18 Zags beat WSU 88-75 in first meeting as WCC rivals