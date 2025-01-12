Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Kappo Kakko scores pair in 3rd period, Kraken beat Sabres 6-2

Jan 11, 2025, 4:23 PM

Kaapo Kakko celebrates his goal with Seattle Kraken teammate Jaden Schwartz in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kaapo Kakko scored twice in the third period, Joey Daccord made 33 saves and the Seattle Kraken overcame an early two-goal deficit to beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-2 on Saturday.

Seattle Kraken 6, Buffalo Sabres 2: Box score

Oliver Bjorkstrand gave Seattle the lead on a scramble in front of the net at 3:08 of the third. Kakko scored 38 seconds later, and added another goal on a power play 1:40 after that.

Andre Burakovsky, Ryker Evans and Brandon Tanev also scored to help the Kraken snap a four-game skid. Chandler Stephenson, Joshua Mahura and Jared McCann each had two assists.

The Kraken scored six straight goals after Sam Lafferty and Jack Quinn gave the Sabres a 2-0 lead in the first period. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 24 shots for Buffalo.

The Sabres had won two in a row.

YouTube video

Takeaways

Seattle Kraken: Rallied from a multi-goal deficit for an NHL-best sixth time, rebounding from a 6-2 loss in Columbus on Thursday night.

Buffalo Sabres: Fans booed and bellowed for general manager Kevyn Adams to be fired and owner Terry Pegula to sell the team after the season’s 15th blown lead in a loss.

Key moment

After Luukkonen made the save on an initial shot by Burakovsky, the rebound shot by Bjorkstrand ricocheted off the goalie’s leg pad and into the net off the glove of Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson.

Key stat

The Kraken are 4-0-0 liftime in Buffalo with a 22-11 goal differential.

Up next

Seattle is at Detroit on Sunday in the middle of a five-game trip. Buffalo has three days off before hosting Carolina on Wednesday night.

