Caple: Which transfers will help UW Huskies most in 2025?

So far, the UW Huskies have added 13 scholarship transfers to their 2025 roster, seeking to address talent deficiencies and make up for a dearth of veteran experience at certain positions.

Caple: Did CFP teams build O-lines how UW Huskies want to build theirs?

Who should help the Huskies most come September?

Here are Washington’s top five transfer additions, ranked in order of upside.

WR Johntay Cook II (Texas)

There isn’t a player on Washington’s roster who was rated higher as a recruit. Cook dominated at powerhouse DeSoto (Texas) High, totaling 1,530 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns as a senior before signing with the Texas Longhorns as a five-star prospect. He didn’t make much impact during his two years at Texas, catching 16 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns before departing the program during this season. Reports out of Austin suggested friction between Cook and the coaching staff. If Jedd Fisch and UW can tap into his considerable talent, Cook could add a different dimension to the Huskies’ offense.

Maalik Murphy hitting Johntay Cook deep for the TD 🤘@SmvOperator x @_jayythegreat_ pic.twitter.com/GulYTCK0UE — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) April 15, 2023

CB Tacario Davis (Arizona)

Some thought Davis, a 6-foot-4 cornerback, might transfer to Washington last season after Fisch took the Washington job. Instead, the Huskies had to wait a year. In Seattle, Davis will team with former teammate Ephesians Prysock as UW’s likely starting corner duo, with 2024 starter Thaddeus Dixon exploring his options in the transfer portal. Davis was a second-team All-Pac-12 pick by the AP as a sophomore in 2023, but didn’t have quite as productive of a season for the 4-8 Wildcats during their Big 12 debut in 2024. Playing for his old position coach, John Richardson, Davis still should enter the season as one of UW’s top defensive players, and has a chance to parlay a strong season in the Big Ten into solid NFL Draft position.

TACARIO DAVIS TO THE HOUSEEEEE‼️‼️‼️ First blocked field goal returned for a TD since 2002. 📺: Pac-12 Network pic.twitter.com/oeelBUdvIS — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) September 3, 2023

DT Simote Pepa (Utah)

There was a time when Pepa, a 6-foot-3, 340-pound defensive tackle, seemed like one of the most promising young linemen in the Pac-12; he earned first-team all-conference honors from the AP in 2022. Injuries slowed him the past two years, though. If he can stay healthy, Pepa could solve a lot of problems for the Huskies, who lacked big bodies against the run last season. Pepa could give them exactly that.

LB Taariq “Buddah” Al-Uqdah (Washington State)

One of three transfer linebackers to join the program this month, Al-Uqdah was among WSU’s best defensive players last season and should be a plug-and-play starter for the Huskies. Carson Bruener and Alphonzo Tuputala each graduated, and freshman Khmori House transferred to North Carolina. That created a huge need at linebacker, though a player like Al-Uqdah would immediately become one of the team’s top defensive players regardless. He led WSU with 76 tackles during the regular season.

OT Carver Willis (Kansas State)

A starting tackle for the Wildcats, Willis was among the Huskies’ biggest priorities once the portal opened. It’s easy to see why: UW’s offensive line was its biggest weakness in 2024, and tackle was a particular sore spot. Though Willis played right tackle at Kansas State, he’ll likely play left tackle and protect Demond Williams’ blind side.

This column from UW Huskies football insider Christian Caple is exclusive to Seattle Sports. Subscribe to OnMontlake.com for full access to Caple’s in-depth Husky coverage.

More on UW Huskies football

• Report: UW Huskies land transfer portal’s top-ranked cornerback

• The 29 new UW recruits and transfers enrolling this month

• Huard: The big selling point Fisch has for UW Huskies recruits

• Washington officially hires Ryan Walters as defensive coordinator

• UW Huskies Football Survey: Fan thoughts on Fisch, state of CFB

Follow @ChristianCaple