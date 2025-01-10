Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Report: Pete Carroll lands another interview for NFL head coach job

Jan 10, 2025, 10:24 AM

Seattle Seahawks Pete Carroll...

Former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll reacts on Oct. 29, 2023. (Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

(Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

Former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is set to interview for an NFL head coach position with a second team next week, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

Seahawks players put in good word for former coach Pete Carroll

Schefter reported on social media Thursday night that Carroll will interview for the Las Vegas Raiders’ open position next week. Carroll interviewed for the same position with the Chicago Bears on Thursday.

Carroll, 73, is the most successful coach in Seahawks history. Over 14 years in Seattle, the venerable Carroll went 137-89-1, made 10 playoff appearances, reached two Super Bowls and led the franchise to its only Super Bowl win. Carroll went 9-8 in his final season with the team and missed the playoffs for just the fourth time in his tenure.

The Seahawks moved on from Carroll last January. They went 10-7 this season under first-year head coach Mike Macdonald.

The Raiders fired head coach Antonio Pierce on Wednesday and general manager Tom Telesco on Thursday. Pierce went 9-17 after taking over coaching duties midway through the 2023 season, including 4-13 this past season. Telesco spent only one season with the franchise. Jon Gruden is the only head coach to last more than three seasons with the Raiders since 1995.

If Carroll were to land a job with Las Vegas, he’d be joining a franchise with an ownership group that includes former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who handed Carroll and the Seahawks a crushing 28-24 defeat in Super Bowl 49.

